wbrz.com

DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A relatively new design to move traffic through a busy intersection is coming to Pecue Lane. It's called a diverging diamond interchange. The second of its kind in the state of Louisiana will be constructed during phase three of the Pecue Lane Expansion project. “This was going...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

New mixed development on Highland Road in the works

BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Lawmaker takes aim at high-speed chases amid deadly wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Representative Edmond Jordan-- (D) Baton Rouge, is taking aim at high-speed police chases following two dangerous chases through the Baton Rouge area within the last month. Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron was charged last month for his role in the death of two Brusly teens, Maggie Dunn, and Caroline Gill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish roads covered in water after major rainfall

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another major rainfall leaves road covered in water around Livingston Parish. Some homeowners say they feel like they are living in a puddle. “Well, it makes me wonder I we actually want to buy a house around here because this is just insane. I mean for what we pay here in rent, we could buy a house for, but I’m not willing to risk losing something that I own,” says Melissa Butler who lives in Walker.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

'Multiple crashes' involving large trucks shut down I-10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday

SORRENTO - The Interstate was completely shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after multiple crashes involving large trucks. I-10 east and west were closed early Wednesday after multiple crashes, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge. Pictures from the scene showed a mangled truck on one side of the Interstate, and witnesses said there was another car on the opposite side shoulder.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police Department launches crime trends dashboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has launched an online crime trends dashboard as part of what police say is its commitment to transparency. The dashboard, which can be seen at brla.gov/crimestats, shows data on various crimes in the Baton Rouge area, including burglaries and robberies, thefts, homicides and more. The police department says other categories on the dashboard include:
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Future of health care taking shape in Zachary

ZACHARY - Work on a multi-year expansion and renovation project at Lane Regional Medical Center got underway in earnest on Thursday, as crews began tearing down outdated and aging portions of the facility to make way for new construction. The overhaul will feature a new 4-story tower that will take...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU, Tigerland owners meet to improve student safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, LSU President William F. Tate IV and other university officials met with business owners in the Tigerland area to develop solutions to keep students and other customers safe. After the recent death of student Madison Brooks, a bar in the Tigerland area’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Sandbags available in BR ahead of anticipated storms, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2″ of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

