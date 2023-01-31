Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrz.com
Acadian Thruway closed at overpass for work on railroad bridge Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Acadian Thruway will be closed near Perkins Road overnight and into Saturday afternoon. The Department of Transportation and Development said the closure would last from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow crews to work on the railroad bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins...
wbrz.com
DOTD building new 'diverging diamond interchange' in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A relatively new design to move traffic through a busy intersection is coming to Pecue Lane. It's called a diverging diamond interchange. The second of its kind in the state of Louisiana will be constructed during phase three of the Pecue Lane Expansion project. “This was going...
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
wbrz.com
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
wbrz.com
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
EBR officials prep for more rainy weather just days after high water in some areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday, Feb. 2, looks to be a wet one. The forecast comes just days removed from Sunday when parts of East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas saw inundated roads and water inside homes. “Hopefully, prayerfully, we won’t have the same impact from Sunday,” said...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves lodges complaint with PSC over Entergy response to outage
Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said Monday he filed a complaint with the Louisiana Public Service Commission regarding Entergy’s delayed response to outages after rain and windstorms last week. Residents in the Plaquemine area were without power 15 hours after heavy winds and rain swept through the area late Tuesday...
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Downtown Baton Rouge businesses hurting from state’s work-from-home policies
Louisiana government under former Gov. Mike Foster consolidated most state offices downtown, which helped spur the city core’s revitalization. But now that many state workers are not required to come into the office every day, downtown businesses aren’t getting the same boost. “Lunchtime for me is not like...
I-TEAM: Lawmaker takes aim at high-speed chases amid deadly wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Representative Edmond Jordan-- (D) Baton Rouge, is taking aim at high-speed police chases following two dangerous chases through the Baton Rouge area within the last month. Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron was charged last month for his role in the death of two Brusly teens, Maggie Dunn, and Caroline Gill.
Livingston Parish roads covered in water after major rainfall
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Another major rainfall leaves road covered in water around Livingston Parish. Some homeowners say they feel like they are living in a puddle. “Well, it makes me wonder I we actually want to buy a house around here because this is just insane. I mean for what we pay here in rent, we could buy a house for, but I’m not willing to risk losing something that I own,” says Melissa Butler who lives in Walker.
brproud.com
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
wbrz.com
'Multiple crashes' involving large trucks shut down I-10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday
SORRENTO - The Interstate was completely shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after multiple crashes involving large trucks. I-10 east and west were closed early Wednesday after multiple crashes, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge. Pictures from the scene showed a mangled truck on one side of the Interstate, and witnesses said there was another car on the opposite side shoulder.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police Department launches crime trends dashboard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has launched an online crime trends dashboard as part of what police say is its commitment to transparency. The dashboard, which can be seen at brla.gov/crimestats, shows data on various crimes in the Baton Rouge area, including burglaries and robberies, thefts, homicides and more. The police department says other categories on the dashboard include:
theadvocate.com
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
wbrz.com
Future of health care taking shape in Zachary
ZACHARY - Work on a multi-year expansion and renovation project at Lane Regional Medical Center got underway in earnest on Thursday, as crews began tearing down outdated and aging portions of the facility to make way for new construction. The overhaul will feature a new 4-story tower that will take...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge celebrates 70th Anniversary of Bus Boycott
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When most people hear “bus boycott,” they think of Montgomery, Alabama. Not knowing that Baton Rouge paved the way for other bus boycotts around the country. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott and we’re highlighting the...
brproud.com
LSU, Tigerland owners meet to improve student safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, LSU President William F. Tate IV and other university officials met with business owners in the Tigerland area to develop solutions to keep students and other customers safe. After the recent death of student Madison Brooks, a bar in the Tigerland area’s...
Sandbags available in BR ahead of anticipated storms, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans/Baton Rouge has forecasted the potential for heavy rain in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, February 2. The NWS is currently predicting 1-2″ of rainfall for our area with locally higher amounts possible. Specific forecast details and potential impacts will be forthcoming, therefore, it is important that residents continue to monitor local weather reports.
