ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has launched a new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of. Any guest who purchases a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket will be eligible to get two additional theme park days free. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO