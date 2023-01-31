Read full article on original website
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has launched a new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of. Any guest who purchases a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket will be eligible to get two additional theme park days free. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.
‘It really is a rebirth:’ Daytona Beach center for visually impaired gets a 2nd chance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Conklin Davis Center for the Visually impaired in Daytona Beach offers a one-of-a-kind vocational program. The classes here are getting results and changing lives for people with multiple disabilities and the visually impaired. But it was almost lost forever. In 2020 the former Conklin...
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
New video shows crashed plane on country club golf course in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane carrying two people crashed at a golf course in Port Orange on Thursday after it stalled, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu — crashed onto the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course...
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
‘Protect your pets:’ Orange County neighbors struggle with uptick in coyotes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Lark Killarney area of Orange County said they’ve seen an increase in the coyote population in their area, sparking concerns among neighbors. Orange County resident Carol Matthews said she believes three of their family’s cats have been killed by coyotes.
Bus strikes, kills Australian man in Orlando tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old Australian man was struck and killed by a bus carrying about 50 people late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard at Jamaican Court near ICON Park. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday. Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.
63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
Anger over Spirit Airlines fees prompts bomb threat at Orlando airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Police say an Orlando man upset about fees for a Spirit Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport claimed there was a bomb on the plane Thursday, prompting a search and the man’s arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, Danny Curry, 48, and his wife were...
Tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on Florida Turnpike near I-4
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway, according to FL511. The crash happened along the southbound lanes of the highway near milepost 257, beyond Interstate 4. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
Palm Bay sets date for workshop to address crime, tragedy in ‘Compound’
PALM BAY, Fla. – Councilman Kenny Johnson said Palm Bay will host its first workshop next month focusing on stopping crime and other tragedies within 12 square miles of the undeveloped neighborhood called The Compound. Johnson said during Thursday night’s council meeting that Palm Bay’s city manager will announce...
Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness, family seeks help
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz is home and slowly recovering after being in the hospital for nearly a month. She’s a student at West Orange High School, but she hasn’t seen the inside of a classroom since she came home feeling ill back in January.
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Unresponsive surfer pulled out of water at New Smyrna Beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – An unresponsive surfer was pulled out of the water at New Smyrna Beach Wednesday and transported to the hospital, beach safety officials said. The 33-year-old man was found unresponsive near the jetty around noon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.
I-4 reopens after crashes near SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two crashes caused major slowdowns Thursday morning on Interstate 4 in Orange County. The wrecks happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 528. I-4 west was blocked in the area, the lanes were later reopened. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch...
