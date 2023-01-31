ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has launched a new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of. Any guest who purchases a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket will be eligible to get two additional theme park days free. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Bus strikes, kills Australian man in Orlando tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old Australian man was struck and killed by a bus carrying about 50 people late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard at Jamaican Court near ICON Park. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday. Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on Florida Turnpike near I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery crash involving a semitruck along Florida’s Turnpike on Tuesday evening shut down traffic along the roadway, according to FL511. The crash happened along the southbound lanes of the highway near milepost 257, beyond Interstate 4. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay sets date for workshop to address crime, tragedy in ‘Compound’

PALM BAY, Fla. – Councilman Kenny Johnson said Palm Bay will host its first workshop next month focusing on stopping crime and other tragedies within 12 square miles of the undeveloped neighborhood called The Compound. Johnson said during Thursday night’s council meeting that Palm Bay’s city manager will announce...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

I-4 reopens after crashes near SR-528 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two crashes caused major slowdowns Thursday morning on Interstate 4 in Orange County. The wrecks happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 528. I-4 west was blocked in the area, the lanes were later reopened. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy