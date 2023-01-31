ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive salary cap update

By Matt Clapp
 4 days ago
When Super Bowl LVII concludes, the attention of the NFL world will quickly turn to focusing on free agency (March 13) and the NFL Draft (April 27) ahead of the 2023 season. And the league made a change on Monday that will have a big impact on the offseason.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the NFL told teams on Monday that the salary cap will increase to $224.8 million per organization for the 2023 season.

As Pelissero tweets, the salary cap was at $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5 million in 2021 (a COVID-related adjustment), $198.2 million in 2020, and $188.2 million in 2019. So, the 2023 salary cap is an increase of $16.6 million from 2022.

In a follow-up tweet, Pelissero writes, “The CBA is a revenue-sharing deal, and new media contracts, 17th game, etc., are all contributing to a rise that should continue. The league anticipates it will will provide more info concerning total projected costs, including player benefits, in early March.”

Additionally, with the salary cap in place, so are the new nonexclusive franchise and transition tag dollar amounts.

Quarterbacks that are franchise-tagged — with the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones being a candidate — will be owed $32,416,000 million.

This is a pretty sizable boost for dollars that will be spent in the offseason, but it’s something organizations are prepared for (and it’s something that *should* constantly be happening with the league revenues). The big winners in it are the players, who could see more dollars in their contracts.

The Chicago Bears — who also have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — will have far and away the most cap space to work with.

Here’s a look at how NFL fans are reacting to the 2023 salary cap and tag adjustments:

The Comeback

