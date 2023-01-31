ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Carol A. (Lefebvre) Wade, 80

Carol A. (Lefebvre) Wade of West Warwick passed away at her home on January 31, 2023. She was 80 years old. She was born on May 14, 1942 in Providence, RI to the late Joseph and Virginia (Walstead) Lefebvre. Carol was a strong, intelligent, fiercely loyal person who had a...
WEST WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: John (Jack) R. Peters, 80

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John (Jack) R. Peters of East Greenwich on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Jack was born in Freeport, Ill., on Aug. 25, 1942, son of Melvin and Esther (Althoff) Peters. He was the brother of the late Jerold Peters. Jack...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Stepping Down After 26 Years of Bold Ministry

Linda Forsberg has been pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 26+ years. It’s been more than 26 years since Pastor Linda Forsberg first stepped into the pulpit at First Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. This Sunday, Feb. 5, she will celebrate her final service as pastor, shifting to a job at Salve Regina University as assistant director of retreats and discernment.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away

Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Real Estate: Market Heating Up in Frigid 02818

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/3/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 12 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy