ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds

Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
ATCHISON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas 'castle' up for grabs

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success

Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
NARKA, KS
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Two Kansas Farmers Who Led Nationally Receive Kansas Corn Impact Awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. – At the Kansas Corn Symposium, Kansas Corn recognized Terry Vinduska of Marion and Ken McCauley of White Cloud as recipients of the 2023 Kansas Corn Impact Awards. The two Kansas corn farmers served as state and national leaders and played pivotal roles in the corn industry. McCauley is past president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and Vinduska is past president of the U.S. Grains Council (USGC).
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Tax expert explains importance of reporting gambling winnings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only been four months, but 2022 was a big year for sports betting in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million wagered. Whether or not you came out ahead, those numbers will matter on your taxes. It’s the time of year when receipts and documents get calculated and tabulated on your 1040.
KANSAS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Involuntary assisted living discharge proposal back in spotlight

A proposal bashed by senior living advocates is back in the spotlight in Kansas after a state council proposed that assisted living operators give residents 30 days’ notice of involuntary removal and the right of appeal. A Kansas House committee took up a bill in 2021 creating a right...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy