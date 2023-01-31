Read full article on original website
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
KMBC.com
Callers still experiencing wait times, disconnection with Kansas labor department phone lines
TOPEKA, Kan. — Nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a surge in unemployment claims, the Kansas Department of Labor continues to resolve claim concerns as it undergoes a nearly $44 million modernization of its systems. If people are not able to get through,...
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
Program helps Kansans restore driver’s licenses
Some Kansans could be back on the road soon after a new program launched in Wichita this year.
Integra chip plant coming to Wichita will create 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
KWCH.com
Kansas 'castle' up for grabs
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
agupdate.com
Young Kansas sheep, cattle rancher shares stops, starts and success
Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades. Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
adastraradio.com
Two Kansas Farmers Who Led Nationally Receive Kansas Corn Impact Awards
MANHATTAN, Kan. – At the Kansas Corn Symposium, Kansas Corn recognized Terry Vinduska of Marion and Ken McCauley of White Cloud as recipients of the 2023 Kansas Corn Impact Awards. The two Kansas corn farmers served as state and national leaders and played pivotal roles in the corn industry. McCauley is past president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and Vinduska is past president of the U.S. Grains Council (USGC).
KWCH.com
Tax expert explains importance of reporting gambling winnings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only been four months, but 2022 was a big year for sports betting in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million wagered. Whether or not you came out ahead, those numbers will matter on your taxes. It’s the time of year when receipts and documents get calculated and tabulated on your 1040.
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Involuntary assisted living discharge proposal back in spotlight
A proposal bashed by senior living advocates is back in the spotlight in Kansas after a state council proposed that assisted living operators give residents 30 days’ notice of involuntary removal and the right of appeal. A Kansas House committee took up a bill in 2021 creating a right...
Wichita Eagle
Remember those anonymous texts before Kansas abortion vote? They could become illegal
Former Kansas Congressman Tim Huelskamp was the elephant not in the room. Even though he’s been out of office for six years, the former Republican representative and staunch abortion opponent looms over a new effort to require “paid for” disclosures in text messages sent to influence Kansas elections on state constitutional amendments.
KCTV 5
Bill would require Kansas wind farms to reduce blinking lights on turbines
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving at night along Interstate 35 in Sumner County or similar stretches of rural roads across Kansas, you’ll see numerous blinking red lights meant to keep low-flying aircraft from crashing into wind turbines. Kansas senators are considering two bills to reduce the time the...
KCTV 5
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-time $1,000 stipend for educational materials for eligible Kansas students has been made available in response to learning deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that as students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has...
Governor Kelly talks axing taxes, early childhood, second term, Chiefs
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly believes in being fiscally responsible, and she believes that her Axing Your Taxes package will be fiscally responsible while saving Kansans approximately $500 million over the next three years. Kelly discussed her Axing Your Taxes package during an exclusive interview with Salina Post on Tuesday afternoon.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
