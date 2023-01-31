ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

By Marcela Chavez
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Explorer for tinted windows northbound of Interstate 5 at Hudson Avenue in Fresno County.

During the stop, the CHP officer said he noted several indicators of criminal activity and deployed Beny on the exterior of the Ford.

During the search, officials say Beny gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics which led to a probable cause search of the Ford. During the search the officer located inside a gym bag approximately 50 pounds equivalent to over 200,000 pills of fentanyl disguised as oxycodone hydrochloride pills with a street value of $4,500,000.

The driver identified as 25-year-old Jesus Felipe Felix Beltran of Grant County, Washington was booked into the Fresno County Jail for charges related to the possession and transportation of fentanyl with the intent of sale.

YourCentralValley.com

