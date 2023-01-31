ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX

