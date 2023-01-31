Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Joel Embiid Calls Out NBA After 2023 All-Star Reserves Were Announced
The 76ers star wasn’t happy with his teammate being snubbed.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s eye-opening reaction to Liberty’s Breanna Stewart coup
The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Courtney Vandersloot bids Sky farewell, looks ahead to 'new beginning'
Courtney Vandersloot announced Tuesday that she won't be returning to the Chicago Sky, writing in an Instagram post, "I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning."
Jamal Crawford Questions Why James Harden In Houston Never Got The Love Luka Doncic Is Getting Now
Jamal Crawford questioned why James Harden, when he was in Houston, never got the love that Luka Doncic is getting right now.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
"Let me tell you how to deal with these groupies" — How Sam Cassell tricked Steve Francis then dropped 35 points on him
Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon looked in disgust after Steve Francis' poor performance in his very first NBA game.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
Both the Warriors and the Wolves need to win this one.
Anthony Edwards Shares Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Game
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is impressed with Steph Curry
