ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Videos show break-ins at Muskegon dispensaries

By Marisa Oberle
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdWP2_0kWjM8Ql00

Employees of a dispensary in Muskegon say the store lost tens of thousands of dollars after it was broken into twice over two days.

It happened at Sticky Muskegon on Peck Street, south of E. Laketon Avenue.

According to surveillance video shared with FOX 17, the first incident happened on Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

It shows at least four people breaking into the marijuana shop’s back room.

The thieves grabbed numerous bins and bags of merchandise. They ran out of the store roughly 30 seconds later.

The second incident happened on Monday shortly after 3:45 a.m.

Video of it shows at least four people ransacking the dispensary.

However, this time they broke a window which went into Sticky’s shop.

The thieves pick products throughout the store and appear to put it in plastic bags and backpacks.

According to Matt Miller, Sticky’s product purchasing manager, the stolen merchandise was worth $24,000.

He noted each night the thieves targeted a specific brand, Local Grove.

Miller says it’s considered the best flower on the market.

“It’s just is really good flower,” said Miller. “So, in the streets right now, there's a hype behind it. Everybody wants this.”

He went on to add, “I don't know why they [the thieves] are going at them. I don't know if they have problems against them.”

Miller said several other dispensaries experienced similar break-ins over the weekend.

A manager at JARS Cannabis told FOX 17 that someone broke through their store's front door and got into the bud room around 2 a.m. on Monday.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Muskegon Police Department, which said four dispensaries in the city have experienced some type of break-in in recent weeks.

According to police, the suspects are using vehicles stolen outside of Muskegon to commit the crimes.

The Muskegon Police Department says they have been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department and LARA regarding the investigation.

The surveillance video of Sunday's break-in can be watched below:

Surveillance video of Sunday's break-in

The surveillance video of Monday's break-in can be watched below:

Surveillance video of Monday's break-in

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Thieves break into four Muskegon marijuana shops

MUSKEGON, MI – Police are investigating a series of break-ins at four different marijuana shops in the city of Muskegon. Police did not release how many suspects were allegedly involved in the crimes or when the thefts occurred. Police also did not say what marijuana shops were targeted or what – if anything – was stolen.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
wbrn.com

Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

4 Marijuana Dispensaries Have Been Broken Into in Muskegon

4 Marijuana Dispensaries have been broken into in Muskegon while other dispensaries in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek have reported break-ins. Dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan in 2019. It hasn't taken long for dispensaries to pop up in most every town in the state as well as all around West Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy