Rally for victims of police brutality

Protests are being held across the country following the release of video showing Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died three days later. The six officers involved were fired and charged in Nichols' death.

In response, local organizations are rallying behind the victims of police brutality here in the Capital City.

Tallahassee Community Action Committee and Florida State University Students for a Democratic Society are urging people to come together to demand justice for all victims of police crimes, including Tyre Nichols.

President of FSU SDS Isabella Casanova said police brutality happens everywhere and believes people here in Tallahassee should help push for reform all over the country.

"We know that it's not an isolated issue and that we are more powerful if we form those connections with people in Memphis, with people in LA, with people in New York, Chicago, wherever they are because our struggles are one in the same," said Casanova.

The rally will take place at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone.