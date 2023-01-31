ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rally for victims of police brutality

By Gabriella Mercurio
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siaaY_0kWjM31800

Protests are being held across the country following the release of video showing Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died three days later. The six officers involved were fired and charged in Nichols' death.

In response, local organizations are rallying behind the victims of police brutality here in the Capital City.

Tallahassee Community Action Committee and Florida State University Students for a Democratic Society are urging people to come together to demand justice for all victims of police crimes, including Tyre Nichols.

President of FSU SDS Isabella Casanova said police brutality happens everywhere and believes people here in Tallahassee should help push for reform all over the country.

"We know that it's not an isolated issue and that we are more powerful if we form those connections with people in Memphis, with people in LA, with people in New York, Chicago, wherever they are because our struggles are one in the same," said Casanova.

The rally will take place at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
CAIRO, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 1, 2023

Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 31, 2023

John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Memorial hospital victim of suspected ransomware attack

The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night, according to a memo from the hospital. The IT security breach is a suspected ransomware attack, according to sources with knowledge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy