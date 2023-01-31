Read full article on original website
Duluth Playhouse presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’
Duluth Playhouse’s Glass Menagerie will be running at the NorShor Theater February 3rd – 12th. To find ticket information for ‘The Glass Menagerie’ you can visit the Duluth Playhouse’s website. The story is set in the 1930’s and follows Tom and Laura Wingfield living with...
Saturday Morning at the Races wraps up at UWS this Saturday
The final race of the season will be this Saturday, February 4th, at the Marcovich Wellness Center on the campus of University of Superior Wisconsin. The event is free and open to all children 14 & under. Online pre-registration is encouraged and can be done by clicking here, or registration can be done in person starting at 9 a.m. on race day.
Black Woods Blizzard Tour gearing up for great event, helps people like Dawn Kregness
Dawn Kregness loves to quilt, stamp, and spend time with her family. These things are becoming more difficult, as she deals with ALS. “I was diagnosed a year and a half ago,” she told us from her Duluth home. “My legs don’t work very well, and my speech is getting difficult.”
Give kids a smile at Lake Superior College
The Dental Hygiene Program at Lake Superior College (LSC) provided free teeth cleaning on February 3rd to those who need it most, low-income children. In coordination with the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) and their ‘Give Kids a Smile Program’, LSC held appointments for children of low-income families to get free teeth cleaning.
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
Black History Month kicks off with Transit Equity Day
Black History Month is celebrated throughout the month of February. The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA), in celebration has declared Transit Equity Day. This would allow buses in the Duluth community to offer free bus rides for February 3rd and February 4th. Duluth City Council president, Janet Kennedy, would also talked...
Up North: Young mushers catch Beargrease spirit
“Catch the spirit, that’s always been kind of the saying of John Beargrease.”. On Tuesday Keith Aili claimed his second John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon championship. Early Monday morning Joanna Oberg raced to her first Beargrease 120 title. These winners have been mushing for decades, making them great role...
Taking the Duluth Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for the Special Olympics. For 25 years the, people have jumped into freezing cold lakes to raise money for this cause. It goes towards the year-round athletic and health based services for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities in Minnesota. Ahead of this...
First ski/snowboard race of season at Chester Bowl on Sunday
The Chester Bowl Improvement Club (CBIC) is hosting the first ski/snowboard race of the 2023 season on Sunday, February 5th. This will be the 55th year of sponsorship for the Kiwanis Club of Duluth, who has participated in the event since it was a ski-jumping competition. The public is invited...
No. 7 UMD women’s hockey looks to rebound visiting MSU-Mankato
A third period rally Saturday wasn’t enough for the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team to hold off the third ranked Gophers, suffering the season sweep to Minnesota. The Bulldogs said they didn’t feel they played their best, however liked the rebound in game two after...
What’s Brewing: Moose Lake “Fishing for Vets”
There will be a lot of ice holes drilled on Moose Head Lake next weekend. Moose Lake Brewing Company is hosting the 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” ice fishing contest. It supports Wounded Warriors. “It helps us get veterans outdoors,” Logan Shiflett with Wounded Warriors said. “That’s what...
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
Head Coach Curt Wiese talks UMD football’s 32-man 2023 recruiting class
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team announced the signing of 32 players to their 2023 recruiting class. Of those incoming freshmen 16 are from Minnesota, 11 are from Wisconsin, three are from Nevada and two are from Illinois. The list includes four wide receivers, two tight ends, two...
Beyond the Playbook: CEC boy’s hockey transitioning to Section 7A next season
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s hockey team will be doing something they’ve never done before, becoming a class single A team for the first time in program history next season. “It’s kind of a tough deal because we’ve been AA forever. My staff and I, we were we absolutely...
Fresh off top ranked sweep UMD men’s hockey skates into No. 10 Western Michigan
Duluth morphed into upset city last weekend as the unranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team swept then-number one ranked St. Cloud State University. Skating in as underdogs the Bulldogs put away 11 goals in 5-3 then 6-3 wins, with four coming from Ben Steeves, while only allowing six goals to earn their third win in a row.
Hermantown wins big over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Future Class A foes Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown boy’s hockey faced off on Thursday. The Lumberjacks playing their final season in AA before becoming a conteder for the Class A title. The Lumberjacks went into the Thursday’s game unbeaten in their last four games visiting Hermantown as they went hunting...
UMD Bulldogs softball team warms up for season opener Friday
The UMD Bulldogs will be stepping up to the plate soon to get their 2023 season started. “We have a lot of juniors, like ten of us. I think the upperclassmen are like more leaders to like guide the younger class. I think that’ll be helpful for the future,” says junior shortstop Kiana Bender.
Christian tallies 100th point helping Duluth East earn 6th straight win over Superior
Cole Christian tallied his 100th career point Wednesday helping the Duluth East boy’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Superior at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Christian scored the Greyhounds’ first two goals in the first period, the second being the milestone point, then added an assist off a Grant Winkler goal in the second period. Statton Mass scored East’s final goal in the third period.
Two Harbors grad now part of elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
Aaron Padden just graduated from Two Harbors in 2022. And he’s already had two more graduations since. Boot camp for the U.S. Navy, and then the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. “I joined the Navy because all my life, I had dreams of wanting to become a sailor,” said Padden.
New Superior City FC hires Otto Berti as first head coach
Superior’s newest soccer club the Superior City FC has hired Otto Berti as their first-ever head coach. The announcement was made Thursday. Berti is a familiar face to the Northland soccer community. He served as an assistant coach for Duluth FC last year and has been involved with the...
