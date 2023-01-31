Read full article on original website
Bayou King Cake Festival announces nearly 30 vendors to compete for the title of Best of the Bayou King Cake!
Lafourche Education Foundation is gearing up for the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake!
Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social
The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux. The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC...
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre
Linda (Boo) Boudreaux Dupre, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born March 25, 1949, in Morgan City, the daughter of Byrnes McClellan Boudreaux Sr. and June Deborde Boudreaux. She will be sadly missed...
Mobile museum to share African American history on wheels
“I believe in the power of God, and following Ida, I waited on Him to tell me what to do and where to go. Ida caused a major setback for our community and our museum. We worked so hard on it, and even earned the distinction of being listed on the The National Register of Historic Places,” said Margie Scoby, founder and president of Finding Our Roots African American Museum. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, the museum on Roussel Street, in Houma, closed indefinitely.
Congratulations to the 2022 Most Useful Citizen Award recipient Jonathan Foret!
Executive Director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Jonathan Foret was awarded the Houma Courier’s 2022 Most Useful Citizen Award at the Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Tuesday, January 31!. “This award is a great honor,” said award recipient Foret. “I have known past winners and the work...
At Warren Easton High School, there’s a classroom with a New Orleans view
Check out how these NOLA students are ready to check you in.
The Cajun Music Preservation Society Is On A Mission
The Cajun Music Preservation Society of Thibodaux, Louisiana is on a mission to bring life and awareness back to the art of traditional Cajun music in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The Cajun Music Preservation Society was started in 2014 and is planning to celebrate their nine-year-anniversary this coming April. The...
Pearl Marie Leonard
Pearl Marie Hebert Leonard, 96, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:18pm. Pearl was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Pearl is survived by her loving family; her children, Linda LeCompte, and George Leonard Jr. and wife Angie; grandchildren, Patty Authement and husband Troy, Clay LeCompte Jr. and wife Elizabeth; step-grandchildren, Gencie White and husband Billy, Kennon Lottinger; great-grandchildren, Courtney Authement, Ryan Authement, Breanna LeCompte, and Morgan LeCompte; step-great grandchild, Benjamin White; great-great grandson, Elijah Wilkes, Jr.; great-great granddaughter on-the-way, Bryleigh James; and one sister, Rita Hebert Bernard.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
LSA Scholarship Applications Now Being Accepted for 2023
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has announced applications are now being accepted for the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association annual scholarship for 2023. All eligible students in Lafourche Parish are encouraged to apply. The $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school student who attends Nicholls State University or...
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Announced Annual Award Recipients
Congratulations to the award recipients from the 2023 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, and the 2023 Board of Directors. The 93rd Annual Banquet was held tonight, January 31, 2023, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The awards included the Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award, 2022 Small and Large Businesses...
Lafourche Central Market to host Children’s Parade and Float Contest
Lafourche Central Market is hosting a Craft Fair / Children’s Parade and Float Contest on Saturday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at their location in Raceland!. The Central Market runs on the first and third Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., but this Saturday’s will have a special Mardi Gras twist. Children and their families can participate in the parade and float contest free of charge with their homemade wagon floats, and prizes will be awarded for the best one. All wagons and participants must be lined up by 10:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the Market’s location.
Weekend Roundup: Get ready, it’s a big weekend!
Firewater Fais Do-Do | February 3 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits to the music of Jackson Macfarland, performing live. No cover!. Market at the Marina | February 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina- Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina at the marina across from Terrebonne General. This week’s market will include local vendors, regular and mini-sized Hum “M” Bird King Cakes, face and canvas painting, a STEM activity, and a children’s mystery fitness game. Read more here.
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Angelique Barker – Bayou Region Influencers 2023
• Member of Louisiana Society of CPAs – South Central Chapter. Member of the Ladies Carnival Club (Hyacinthians) Charter Member of Legatus – Ambassadors for Christ in the Marketplace. What led you to the role you currently hold on the Board?. I was nominated by the South Central...
Lafourche Principal of the Year says she loves her job
To be named Principal of the Year in any school district is an amazing honor. But Galliano Elementary School Principal, Dr. Ragan Lorraine, said to achieve the feat in Lafourche is even sweeter, because she believes our parish has one of the top school systems in the entire state. Lorraine...
Aaron Gonzalez
Aaron Gonzalez, 48, died Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born November 1, 1974, he was a native of Michoacán, Mexico and resident of Gray, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Krewe of Chronos announce Royalty
The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
Samuel Truitt signs letter of intent to play football for John Melvin University
On Thursday, February 2, South Terrebonne High School senior Samuel Truitt signed a letter of intent today to play football for John Melvin University in Fall 2023. Truitt will serve as a defensive lineman for the team. Truitt began playing football at age seven and credits his dad for initially...
Orchid Friends Are Forever
For more than forty years, the Houma-based Terrebonne Orchid Society has been cultivating a friendly, helpful, and open community around a shared passion for these beautiful flowers. The Terrebonne Orchid Society was established in September of 1987 by the late Houma resident and horticulture enthusiast Mr. Ashley. The club was...
