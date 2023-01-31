Read full article on original website
Una May Eoff, 90, of Early
Una May (Fisher) Eoff, 90, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery officiated by Dennis Williams.
Lee Perry Young, 71
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Lee Perry Young, 71, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Perry was born to Richard and Laverne Young on October 15, 1951, in Brownwood, Texas with the assistance of Dr. Ned Snyder. He was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Brownwood...
Effie Dorene Head, 89, of Lake Brownwood
Effie Dorene Head, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, in Bangs, TX. She was born in Mills County, TX on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Effie (Hardcastle) Kerby. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1951 & went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Goldthwaite.
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
Maureen Steward Davidson Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Maureen Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo. The family will host a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Ellison officiating. Assisting will be J.D. Steward and Rex Stephenson. Interment will follow in the Rockwood Cemetery.
Sports Schedule Friday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 7
Stephenville at Brownwood, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Breckenridge, 6/7:30 p.m. Colorado City at Bangs, 6:30/8 p.m. Lometa at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. Cross Plains at May, 6/7:30 p.m. Priddy at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood Quad Tournament, 8 a.m. GIRLS GOLF. Brownwood at Lampasas Badger Invitational, TBA. ***. Saturday, February 4.
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Brownwood Lions golf at Lampasas postponed – Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Cross Plains ISD – No school today, no athletic events tonight. Panther Creek CISD – Classes will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. today, conditions have worsened. Millsap at Early high school district basketball games have...
Still Icy Patches on Roads, Rain Continues This Morning
The National Weather Service will allow the Ice Storm Warning to expire as scheduled at 6:00 am this morning. Rain continues to fall over much of the KOXE listening area early this morning. (radar image shown was as of 4:55 am) With temperatures near, or just below freezing, some light freezing rain will linger in the area this morning. Expect ice on vehicles left outdoors.
May ISD Closed Friday, Brownwood Open, Zephyr, Cross Plains, Blanket Start Late
May ISD, through social media, posted they have decided to cancel school Friday, February 3. “At this time it appears that the conditions are right for things to refreeze overnight. We do not want to risk the safety of our students, parents or staff on the roads trying to get to school in the morning.”
Bad Weather Make-Up Days Scheduled for Brownwood ISD
Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young announced on KOXE Friday morning that Feb. 20 and May 29 will be bad weather make-up days for the school district. Two days off were figured into the school calendar in case of bad weather, so students will now have to attend classes those days. A third day was not figured into the calendar, so when it will be made up is currently unknown.
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 18 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Friday is Deadline for Registration in Brownwood Girls Softball Association
Brownwood Girls Softball Association has been extended through Feb. 3. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce. Citizens National Bank – 1...
Texas Ranch With Hundreds of Exotic Animals Lists for $60 Million
A Texas ranch stocked with deer and exotic game is coming on the market for $60 million—animals included. Located about 85 miles northwest of Austin in Lampasas County, the Colorado River Ranch spans about 3,300 acres. Named for a 2.5-mile stretch of river that runs along the edge of the property, it has multiple lodges and a lake as well as an extensive collection of wildlife including deer, sable, zebra and Cape buffalo, according to agent Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
Art Center Celebrates Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Brownwood Art Association is proud to present Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award. This exhibition was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) in Abilene, Texas, and features 34 framed digital print reproductions of award-winning illustrations. The books that featured the illustrations will also be on display.
First Responders Stay Busy With Icy Wrecks
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 released the weekly Lake Brownwood update on Thursday morning, February 2, at 9:30 am. Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District is currently in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today...
County Commissioners Schedule Monday Morning Meeting
Brown County Commissioner’s Court will meet Monday, February 6, at 9:00 am in the Brown County Courthouse. III. CITIZENS COMMENTS: All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately. All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
