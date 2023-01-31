Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric says customers will see reduction on utility bill beginning in February
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Electric Company said that Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills beginning in February. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a petition for a 62.5% decrease in the fuel charge that will result in a reduction for Texas customers.
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
KFOX 14
New Mexico Public Education Department looks to increase time students spend in classroom
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and teachers in New Mexico could be spending more days in the classroom. Throughout the years, schools across New Mexico ranked worst in the nation education-wise. One solution being talked about was having students spend more time in the classroom. KFOX14 spoke with...
Comments / 1