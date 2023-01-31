Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of felony menacing
Ruben Michael Moreno, 45, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, warrants for theft, felony menacing. Levi Ryan Farmer, 36, parole hold, parole violation – menacing, failure to appear on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Raymond Vreeland, 40, violation of a criminal protection order, criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment.
Daily Record
Cañon City Police: Man arrested on suspicion of unlawful conduct on public property
3100 block of U.S. 50, Lindey Stringer, 24, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Meggian Bradley, 38, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Desiree Morgan, 30, of Trinidad, was issued an arrest...
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault
Jared Laurence Hiller, 34, violation of a protection order, failure to appear on charges of violating a protection order and fraud in effecting sales. Kevin Wendell Johnson, 60, bond revocation (drugs). Jacqueline Marie Batulis, 32, failure to comply with charges of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance. Monica...
Daily Record
Fountain police officer injured following high-speed chase in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Fountain police officer was injured following a high-speed chase in El Paso County Thursday evening, Colorado State Patrol confirmed to Denver7. Details are limited at this time, but CSP says the chase began in Fountain. The suspect driver was seen heading southbound in the northbound lanes.
First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young child and causing their death. Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a local hospital on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old at 4 p.m. At 10 p.m., detectives were notified the child had passed away at the hospital from The post First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young son and causing his death. Court documents obtained by KRDO indicate the child's death was "preventable." Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to Parkview Medical Center at 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old. While at the hospital, The post ‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
coloradonewsline.com
District attorney drops charges against Black man who accuses Colorado Springs police of excessive force
Colorado’s 4th Judicial District attorney’s office dropped charges against Dalvin Gadson, a Black man who was beaten by Colorado Springs police at a traffic stop, after he entered a guilty plea for not having properly displayed license plates. Charges of assault on a police officer and DUI against...
KKTV
WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff’s Department: Man arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer.
Destinee Marie O’Brien, 19, failure to appear – public peace. Nathan Tyler Slaybaugh, 23, second-degree assault on a peace officer. Eric Michael Padilla, 43, warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Sonnie Danielle Shoaf, 33, warrants for driving under restraint/suspension X4. Tracy Allyson Miller, 60, criminal mischief, domestic...
KKTV
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
CSPD: “Kia Boys” arrested in pattern of vehicle thefts
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A group of suspects allegedly involved in several stolen vehicle incidents were arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers after a stolen vehicle was found at a Kum & Go gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Wednesday around 10:14 a.m., officers were called to the Kum & Go gas station […]
Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years. Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020. According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Fremont County residents warned of phone scam
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
Suspects break into at least 20 cars at two Lone Tree apartment complexes
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who broke into at least 20 cars overnight.
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman arrested after spitting on officers, grabbing their tasers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she reportedly swung at an officer and spit in his face. At 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Chestnut St. on reports of a...
