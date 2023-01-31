ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 4

ThatCamaroChick
3d ago

In just gonna blocked the publishers of the articles U have to sign up to read the article. Why should I have to subscribe for something that has or does affect our community?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of felony menacing

Ruben Michael Moreno, 45, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, warrants for theft, felony menacing. Levi Ryan Farmer, 36, parole hold, parole violation – menacing, failure to appear on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Raymond Vreeland, 40, violation of a criminal protection order, criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault

Jared Laurence Hiller, 34, violation of a protection order, failure to appear on charges of violating a protection order and fraud in effecting sales. Kevin Wendell Johnson, 60, bond revocation (drugs). Jacqueline Marie Batulis, 32, failure to comply with charges of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance. Monica...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young child and causing their death. Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a local hospital on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old at 4 p.m. At 10 p.m., detectives were notified the child had passed away at the hospital from The post First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young son and causing his death. Court documents obtained by KRDO indicate the child's death was "preventable." Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to Parkview Medical Center at 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old. While at the hospital, The post ‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo

Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

CSPD: “Kia Boys” arrested in pattern of vehicle thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A group of suspects allegedly involved in several stolen vehicle incidents were arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers after a stolen vehicle was found at a Kum & Go gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Wednesday around 10:14 a.m., officers were called to the Kum & Go gas station […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years.  Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020.  According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County residents warned of phone scam

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy