Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Kacy Grant Rogers
Kacy Grant Rogers, 35, of Columbus passed Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, July 22, 1987 in Zanesville, Ohio. Kacy attended Philo High School, he enjoyed Arts, music, playing his bass guitar, all outdoor sports, camping, kayaking, Skiing, bowling and golf. He especially loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kacy was an avid stargazer and had a love for Astrology. Kacy had many jobs and talents & was currently employed in general maintenance at the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Waterbeds and Stuff, and worked at Forward Health helping others in recovery. Kacy was involved with the recovery community for two years.
WHIZ
Charles “Mike” McDonald
Charles “Mike” McDonald, 81 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on February 2, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 15, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Russell Krouskoupf and Helen Virginia (Calendine) Krouskoupf. He was a truck driver for many years. In his spare time, Mike liked tinkering in the garage and sitting on his daughter and son-in-law’s porch watching the wildlife and drinking sweet tea.
WHIZ
Paul David Keith
Paul David Keith, 83, of Lore City, passed away February 1, 2023, at Highland Oaks Care Center, McConnelsville, OH. He was born November 16, 1939, in Cambridge, OH, son of the late, Robert Paul Keith and Wanda Leone Graham Keith. Paul was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose and Kipling VFW.
WHIZ
Jared Vincent Lang
Jared Vincent Lang, 37, of Nashport passed at 9:38 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the home. He was born on Tuesday, October 8, 1985 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Brian Lang and Cindy Headley Lang. Jared graduated from Tri Valley High School in 2004. He enjoyed fishing and...
WHIZ
William “Bill” Joseph Stinard
William “Bill” Joseph Stinard, 88 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at 1:04 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Genesis Hospital. Bill was born May 15, 1934 in Stow, Ohio the son of the late Harold Stinard and Dorothy Dye Stinard. He graduated from Stow High School in...
WHIZ
D. Daniel Lazar
D. Daniel Lazar, 76, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away after several years of health issues on Monday, January 30, 2023, at OSU Hospital, at 1:28 p.m. Daniel was born April 25, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late David and Rosa (Cowden) Lazar. In addition to his parents, Daniel is also preceded in death by his sister, Agnes (Lazar) Smith; and a sister-in-law, Janice Lazar.
WHIZ
Mark D. Baldy
Mark D. Baldy, 63, of Roseville, died at 12:20 P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Selma Markowitz Hospice, and Newark. He was born October 15, 1959, in Zanesville a son of the late Henry and Ruby (Southwick) Baldy. He had worked for the Perry Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Perry State Forest.
WHIZ
Kevin Lee Collins
Kevin Lee Collins, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home. Kevin was born May 19, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Kent Collins and the late Diane Goines. In addition to his mother, Kevin is also preceded in death by a beloved son, Cevin Collins.
WHIZ
Linda L. Kuhn
Linda L. Kuhn, 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 1, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 13, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry W. Kuhn and Louise (Fouch) Kuhn. Linda worked for the Coca Cola Co. for 52 years, where she retired. She was a member and volunteer at St. Nicholas Church. She served as a past board member of the Easterseals and was an active member and past president of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her free time at Good Samaritan/Genesis gift shop for 20 years and Rosecrans Bingo. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, supporting the Cleveland Indians, and attending her family’s various functions.
WHIZ
Eve Marie Angler
Eve Marie Angler, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio joined her son Matthew Alan Angler in eternal peace on Friday January 27, 2023. She left this life while held in the arms of her loving daughter. Eve was born November 28, 1963 in Zanesville. Eve leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved...
WHIZ
Robert R. Stotts
Robert R. Stotts, 60, of Zanesville, died at 11:20 P.M. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born September 23, 1962, in Zanesville, son of late Robert R. Robinson and Florence Lashley. Robert served as a Police Officer for twenty-six years; he loved to ride motorcycles, enjoyed collecting guns and target shooting.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Nicholas
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a cat who may be old but still likes to cuddle. Nicholas is 6 years old but loves to hang out with other cats, people and loves getting his back scratched. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen...
WTAP
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
WHIZ
Meet the ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILILE, OH – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project February Artist of the Month is Kathy German. Kathy German is a retired nurse. Approximately 2 years ago after moving on from her nursing career, she found a passion and happiness in art. German is a painter who uses mostly acrylic paints to bring her art to life.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
WHIZ
How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
athensindependent.com
Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
WTAP
Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard
Thomas Howard Hoy, 52, of Vienna, WV (loving husband, father, son, and brother), died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at WVU Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Howard Hal and Linda Sue (Waters) Hoy of Parkersburg. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and was a...
WHIZ
Water Line Project Begins On Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH- The city of Zanesville is doing a survey of Maple Avenue for a water line project. The crews started today in preparation to replace water lines that have had a lot of problems recently. The goal is to replace the water lines between Taylor and Bell street. The mayor of Zanesville, Don Mason, told us the plan.
Comments / 0