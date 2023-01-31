Read full article on original website
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours. Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning. Odom...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
WCTV
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road. An SUV with three...
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked 31 years since Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford was killed in an explosion in Jefferson County. His friends and colleagues gather every year at the spot where he was killed -- the westbound I-10 exit ramp at mile marker 233. On February 1st, 1992,...
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee Memorial hospital victim of suspected ransomware attack
The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night, according to a memo from the hospital. The IT security breach is a suspected ransomware attack, according to sources with knowledge...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.
TPD investigating Motel 6 stabbing incident
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday morning at Motel 6.
WCTV
Jackson County arrest two after attempting to flee the scene
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Sunday after attempting to flee the police. Deputies responded to Compass Lake after receiving a call for a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him and accusing him of stealing soil, according to JCSO.
YAHOO!
Man stabbed at Motel 6 on North Monroe, Tallahassee police investigating
A man was stabbed early Monday morning at the Motel 6 on North Monroe Street, police say. Tallahassee Police Department officers called to the motel, 2738 North Monroe Street, at 4:39 a.m. found a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds in his "upper back," police wrote in an incident synopsis. The...
WCTV
Tallahassee Marathon road closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon will take place February 5 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. TPD will be providing traffic control during the event. Due to the size of the event, several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathons, which begin simultaneously.
Family reveals how 24-year-old Georgia officer died, raises money for his funeral expenses
He “had his heart set on serving his community," his mother said.
WCTV
Dillbeck’s attorneys call for stay of execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck’s legal team is asking a judge to stay his February 23rd execution. Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. He’s accused of stabbing her outside the Tallahassee Mall and then stealing her car. Dillbeck’s attorneys are expected...
WCTV
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
