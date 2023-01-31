ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours. Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning. Odom...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
DOTHAN, AL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Memorial hospital victim of suspected ransomware attack

The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night, according to a memo from the hospital. The IT security breach is a suspected ransomware attack, according to sources with knowledge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
CAIRO, GA
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Jackson County arrest two after attempting to flee the scene

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Sunday after attempting to flee the police. Deputies responded to Compass Lake after receiving a call for a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him and accusing him of stealing soil, according to JCSO.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Marathon road closures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon will take place February 5 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. TPD will be providing traffic control during the event. Due to the size of the event, several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathons, which begin simultaneously.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Dillbeck’s attorneys call for stay of execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck’s legal team is asking a judge to stay his February 23rd execution. Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. He’s accused of stabbing her outside the Tallahassee Mall and then stealing her car. Dillbeck’s attorneys are expected...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
CAIRO, GA

