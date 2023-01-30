ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Swampscott’s The Hiccup asks community for support

By Emily Pauls
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT — The Hiccup, a gift shop in town, is asking for the community’s help after the owner, Lisa Boemer, was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“Most recently, Lisa was again diagnosed with Breast Cancer and required immediate surgery to remove another cancerous mass. After a successful surgery this past week (thanks to the fantastic team at Tufts NE Medical Center) she is on track to make a full recovery with no signs the cancer has spread,” a message from Boemer and her family said.

Boemer was first diagnosed twenty years ago.

“Lisa required surgery to remove a cancerous mass in her chest. Having three small children at home, it was no easy task for her to navigate breast cancer. But as always, she overcame this “hiccup” with the loving support of friends and family,” the message said.

Boemer first opened The Hiccup in late February of 2020, just a few weeks before COVID-19 shut the world down.

“Like many small businesses, the Hiccup is still looking to break through the ice,” the message said.

In a statement to The Item, Boemer said customers are now able to shop online due to her “inability to be at the shop.”

“This new shopping experience also offers shipping and local delivery. We’re still open on Tuesdays/Fridays and the weekends for in-store shopping and curbside pickup,” Boemer wrote. “We look forward to continuing to be a part of this Seaside community albeit in a new way.”

“One way the community can help is by shopping at the Hiccup either online or in person,” she said.

“The Hiccup carries puzzles, mittens, toys, jewelry, candles, stuffed animals, games and countless other items that make the perfect gift for anyone big, small, young, or old,” the message from her and her family said.

Another way to help the shop and Boemer is by purchasing her artwork.

“When first diagnosed with cancer, Lisa found relief in the recovery process through painting,” the message said.

Her art ranges from chart paintings, impressions and photography prints. Those plus more can be found at lebartist.com and fineartamerica.com/profiles/lisa-boemer

Boemer and her family said even spreading the word about The Hiccup asking for community support “would mean the world.”

“Our family is truly blessed to know we have the love and support of so many. Thank you to all who have reached out with kind words and gestures! We are forever grateful, and look forward to your help in spreading the love that the Hiccup brings,” the message said.

The post Swampscott's The Hiccup asks community for support appeared first on Itemlive .

Itemlive.com

