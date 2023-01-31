ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge

OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department looking to hire additional Community Service Officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for individuals who are eager to gain experience for a future career in law enforcement. According to a Facebook post, the department is looking to hire Community Service Officers (CSOs), which is a part-time opportunity to provide neighborhood-based public services.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

“I Was Humiliated”: Green Bay Man Charged In Double Homicide

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Manitowoc County Authorities Arrest Out-of-State Fugitive

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc County authorities arrested an out-of-state fugitive on probation for child abduction. Valettamarie Campbell, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona was taken into custody Thursday. Campbell had previously been sentenced to probation for abduction of a child from a state agency and absconded by failing to report...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sturgeon Bay Police Identify Man Found Dead in the Road

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has identified the man that was found dead in a roadway this week. 61-year-old Carl Russel Johnson was found lying in the roadway in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be determined, however, the medical...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Schabusiness' attorney asks for trial to be postponed following search warrant

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of another search warrant executed this week, the attorney for Taylor Schabusiness has asked for the March 6 trial to be postponed. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

