Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police give insight into process following double homicide on Elkay Lane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the double homicide on Elkay Lane in Green Bay over the weekend, the Green Bay Police Department is sharing how they emotionally process seeing a traumatic crime scene. In the criminal complaint for suspect Richard Sotka, investigators recounted seeing pools of blood and...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
wtaq.com
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
whby.com
Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge
OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department looking to hire additional Community Service Officers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for individuals who are eager to gain experience for a future career in law enforcement. According to a Facebook post, the department is looking to hire Community Service Officers (CSOs), which is a part-time opportunity to provide neighborhood-based public services.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Ankle monitor put suspect at scene of Green Bay double murder
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
wtaq.com
“I Was Humiliated”: Green Bay Man Charged In Double Homicide
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
Fox11online.com
Attorney for teen charged in Green Bay homicide wants statements to police tossed out
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the Walgreens...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County Authorities Arrest Out-of-State Fugitive
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc County authorities arrested an out-of-state fugitive on probation for child abduction. Valettamarie Campbell, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona was taken into custody Thursday. Campbell had previously been sentenced to probation for abduction of a child from a state agency and absconded by failing to report...
whby.com
Green Bay woman accused of setting fire to her own house while her ex-husband was inside
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay woman is accused of setting fire to her own house. Tracey Lynch is charged in Brown County Court with Arson and Reckless Endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, Lynch started the fire in her Eliza Street home back in February of last year. Her ex-husband was in the house at the time as well.
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Police Identify Man Found Dead in the Road
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has identified the man that was found dead in a roadway this week. 61-year-old Carl Russel Johnson was found lying in the roadway in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be determined, however, the medical...
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness' attorney asks for trial to be postponed following search warrant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of another search warrant executed this week, the attorney for Taylor Schabusiness has asked for the March 6 trial to be postponed. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Comments / 1