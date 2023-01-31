ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richland, MN

KEYC

Possible city survey scam in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in St. Peter are warning the public about a potential scam. St. Peter City Hall recently received a call from a resident about a text request he received to take part in a survey about issues important to St. Peter. The only issue, however,...
KEYC

A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

64 years since ‘The Day the Music Died’

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Friday marks 64 years since Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper died in a plane crash just north of Clear Lake. The three were leaving a concert at the Surf Ballroom. Little did they know, they would be remembered at that ballroom nearly every day for decades to come.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

The Man Cave: Gardner style!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
MANKATO, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Quick Hits: MSU rookie Simon Tassy makes debut during 8-0 January

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 13 Minnesota State men’s hockey team saw its highly touted rookie debut on the ice in the month of January. Simon Tassy, a 6-4 forward out of Montreal, P.Q., was named the BCHL’s Vern Dye Most Valuable Player in 2020-21 before sustaining an ACL tear in the postseason — delaying Tassy’s collegiate debut with the Mavericks until Jan. 20 against Lake Superior State University.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota Again Over The Weekend

The major movie star was seen spending time in a town in Minnesota last year and it looks like he visited again over the weekend. Last summer the big movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time with locals in Rochester, Minnesota. Two officers from the Olmstead County Sherriff's Office were working at a local fair when they spotted Gerard Butler. Of course, they had to take a picture with the '300' star. You can see him smiling and hugging the two officers in the photo:
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bringmethenews.com

Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations

Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
MANKATO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

