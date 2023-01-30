Read full article on original website
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours. Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning. Odom...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TPD announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
WCTV
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road. An SUV with three...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
TPD investigating Motel 6 stabbing incident
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday morning at Motel 6.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked 31 years since Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford was killed in an explosion in Jefferson County. His friends and colleagues gather every year at the spot where he was killed -- the westbound I-10 exit ramp at mile marker 233. On February 1st, 1992,...
vsuspectator.com
Suspects arrested after armed robbery near campus
The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that took place near campus on Jan. 12. Police issued arrest warrants for Marquavious Simpson, 23, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm in response to the incident. Simpson was found at his residence and taken into custody on Jan. 19.
WALB 10
17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in two Albany shootings, one being fatal, has been arrested, per the Albany Police Department (APD). Anthony Manriquez, 17, was arrested on Tuesday by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office in Baconton. Manriquez is suspected in the murder of Jerri Dudley at the Sunrise...
Family reveals how 24-year-old Georgia officer died, raises money for his funeral expenses
He “had his heart set on serving his community," his mother said.
WALB 10
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
WALB 10
2 charged in Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive. “Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards...
WCTV
Tallahassee Marathon road closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon will take place February 5 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. TPD will be providing traffic control during the event. Due to the size of the event, several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathons, which begin simultaneously.
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Devon H. Toole and Colby Wilson for Resisting Arrest, Forgery and Obstructing an Officer
On Jan. 29, deputies responded to an address in Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller said an unknown white woman, later identified as Devon H. Toole, was following him to his home and accusing him of stealing soil. The caller was also able to provide a...
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
