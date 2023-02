A free meal led to the arrest of a Mississippi man in connection to the slaying of an 82-year-old Florida woman that has gone unsolved for nearly 36 years, authorities said. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland, Mississippi, was arrested in Mississippi on Jan. 26 and extradited to Florida, where he was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Lapniewski was arrested in connection with the Feb. 9, 1987, death of Opal Weil, who was choked and beaten at her home in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

WAVELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO