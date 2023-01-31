ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

Too much rain, snow could have flooding consequences

Oakland, California - State officials are considering releasing water from some reservoirs that are already full to make sure there's enough space to handle the rest of the rainy and snowmelt seasons. That was the situation at Lake Mendocino almost three weeks ago. Most reservoirs leave space for snowmelt, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Heavy Calif. snowpack hits deepest levels in four decades

With the state dealing with a severe drought in recent years, California begins this month with the most snowfall it has seen in over 40 years. And this is just the start for the state’s peak snow season. Why it matters: California has hit new depths in its snowpack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?

Waves of torrential rainfall drenched California into the new year. Snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have swelled to more than 200% of their normal size, and snowfall across the rest of the Colorado River Basin is trending above average, as well. While the much-needed water has improved conditions in the parched West, experts warn against claiming victory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes to Frosty February Morning, With Sun and Wind On the Way

Southern California is waking up to frost and some freeze advisories for the first day of February. Low temperatures are expected to be cold for Wednesday morning, with many Inland Empire cities dropping into the mid 30s. The rest of the lower elevations will see lows in the 40s. There...
FOX40

Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for January 31, 2023, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 33% of California in Severe Drought, No Change Week-Over-Week

California and National Drought Summary for January 31, 2023. February 2, 2023 - Winter storms brought heavy rain and snow much of the eastern U.S. and from the Pacific Northwest to the central Rockies this week with above-normal precipitation observed from the southern Plains to the Southeast and along the East Coast. Precipitation led to abnormal dryness and drought improvements in the central Plains, Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. Conversely, conditions worsened over dryer areas including Idaho/Montana, southern Texas and the Florida Panhandle. In the eastern United States, temperatures have been above-normal resulting in rain falling over many areas instead of snow. Many cities including New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. remain snowless for the season. New York City recently set a new latest first measurable snowfall previously set on Jan 29, 1973. In California, a series of atmospheric rivers brought significant amounts of rain which gave reservoirs a much-needed boost, but California lacks infrastructure to make use of such a massive rainfall. Despite the deluge, the winter storms may not have eased the state’s drought. In Hawaii, a strong low pressure system aloft combined with a low pressure trough at the surface to produce conditions favorable for heavy rainfall and flash flooding over portions of the main islands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Storm moves through with showers and gusty winds

An area of low pressure will push through SoCal this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a few more scattered showers to the Valley and more snow in the mountains. Along with a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. tomorrow for higher elevations, a Wind Advisory has been posted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

