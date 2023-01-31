Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Too much rain, snow could have flooding consequences
Oakland, California - State officials are considering releasing water from some reservoirs that are already full to make sure there's enough space to handle the rest of the rainy and snowmelt seasons. That was the situation at Lake Mendocino almost three weeks ago. Most reservoirs leave space for snowmelt, but...
Valley rain, mountain snow predicted while valley continues to see near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to see light rain throughout the Valley and light snow in the mountains on Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that Thursday night through Friday the valley is expected to see light rain while in the mountains there is a possibility […]
ksjd.org
Snowpack is above average in southwest Colorado but water managers caution that drought persists
The level of snowpack in southwestern Colorado is above average for this time of year, according to the most recent SNOTEL report. A Colorado SNOTEL report for February 2 determined that snowpack in the state’s southwestern river basins is 139% of average for this time of year. SNOTEL reports...
KMPH.com
Spring runoff expected to surpass previous years due to snowpack buildup
After several years of drought, California appears to have a full glass (of water) at the moment. The Kings River Water Association announced Tuesday that the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is above what is considered “normal water” content due to the recent storms. Water officials say early...
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
sjvsun.com
Heavy Calif. snowpack hits deepest levels in four decades
With the state dealing with a severe drought in recent years, California begins this month with the most snowfall it has seen in over 40 years. And this is just the start for the state’s peak snow season. Why it matters: California has hit new depths in its snowpack...
Arizona Capitol Times
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?
Waves of torrential rainfall drenched California into the new year. Snowpacks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have swelled to more than 200% of their normal size, and snowfall across the rest of the Colorado River Basin is trending above average, as well. While the much-needed water has improved conditions in the parched West, experts warn against claiming victory.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials eyeing weekend storm that could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a few mostly sunny days to end the week, the weather pattern looks to be changing this weekend with a storm that could drop a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe. High temps will be in the mid 40s into Friday and then...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes to Frosty February Morning, With Sun and Wind On the Way
Southern California is waking up to frost and some freeze advisories for the first day of February. Low temperatures are expected to be cold for Wednesday morning, with many Inland Empire cities dropping into the mid 30s. The rest of the lower elevations will see lows in the 40s. There...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Weaker Wind Wednesday With More Storms Coming Our Way
Weakening wind for northern California as we January ends and February begins. February will begin in a pleasant way, with more much-needed rain and snow coming soon.
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
goldrushcam.com
California and National Drought Summary for January 31, 2023, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 33% of California in Severe Drought, No Change Week-Over-Week
California and National Drought Summary for January 31, 2023. February 2, 2023 - Winter storms brought heavy rain and snow much of the eastern U.S. and from the Pacific Northwest to the central Rockies this week with above-normal precipitation observed from the southern Plains to the Southeast and along the East Coast. Precipitation led to abnormal dryness and drought improvements in the central Plains, Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. Conversely, conditions worsened over dryer areas including Idaho/Montana, southern Texas and the Florida Panhandle. In the eastern United States, temperatures have been above-normal resulting in rain falling over many areas instead of snow. Many cities including New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. remain snowless for the season. New York City recently set a new latest first measurable snowfall previously set on Jan 29, 1973. In California, a series of atmospheric rivers brought significant amounts of rain which gave reservoirs a much-needed boost, but California lacks infrastructure to make use of such a massive rainfall. Despite the deluge, the winter storms may not have eased the state’s drought. In Hawaii, a strong low pressure system aloft combined with a low pressure trough at the surface to produce conditions favorable for heavy rainfall and flash flooding over portions of the main islands.
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
Snowfall hits 100-percent of the annual average in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains
With more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra Nevada mountains has already reached 100% of its yearly average with an additional three inches of snow since Sunday, climatologists from UC Berkeley Central Sierra Laboratory announced Monday.
Scary Prediction About California Storms and Flooding Made By Scientists
Here’s how much worse storms will be in the future and how many years the pattern will last.
KESQ
Storm moves through with showers and gusty winds
An area of low pressure will push through SoCal this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a few more scattered showers to the Valley and more snow in the mountains. Along with a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. tomorrow for higher elevations, a Wind Advisory has been posted...
