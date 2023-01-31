Read full article on original website
Ncnovembergrl
3d ago
Shopping carts are the property of the various retailers. It would make way more sense to levy fines against the retailers rather than the public. Start with fines then court. You simply tell the retailers the carts are their responsibility and they have X number of days to come into compliance.
Tammy Smith
3d ago
I know that it may seem like a small thing to be concerned about, but I am proud that Fayetteville is taking the shopping carts everywhere littered all over our city seriously and want to put laws and consequences into action.
sandra leathers
3d ago
eyesore in our city??? how about the ridiculous amount of trash along our streets??
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
