Fayetteville, NC

Ncnovembergrl
3d ago

Shopping carts are the property of the various retailers. It would make way more sense to levy fines against the retailers rather than the public. Start with fines then court. You simply tell the retailers the carts are their responsibility and they have X number of days to come into compliance.

Tammy Smith
3d ago

I know that it may seem like a small thing to be concerned about, but I am proud that Fayetteville is taking the shopping carts everywhere littered all over our city seriously and want to put laws and consequences into action.

sandra leathers
3d ago

eyesore in our city??? how about the ridiculous amount of trash along our streets??

