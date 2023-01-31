ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

KXII.com

Southmayd Fire hosts pancake breakfast

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The Southmayd Fire Department invites you to join them for a pancake day breakfast on Saturday. The event will be held at Southmayd Baptist Church at 8 a.m. One plate will cost $7, which will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a drink. All proceeds will benefit...
SOUTHMAYD, TX
KXII.com

Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies. In a press release, Sheriff Ray Sappington said the 10-year-old, unvaccinated cow became ill, and the owners believed it was choking or having other breathing issues. The owners, two...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Texomans remember Sherman Riot of 1930

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Committee are teaming up to remember an event that took place almost 93 years ago. On May 9, 1930, George Hughes — who was Black — was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. He was later brought to the Grayson County Courthouse. That same day, a mob burned the courthouse to the ground.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore businesses dealing with winter weather

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Businesses throughout Texoma are having to decide whether to keep their doors open during this winter weather. Shutting down can impact employees, owners, and service providers... even if they are only closed for a few days. “It’s hard, because just like one girl who works...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Warm to start, cold to end… a January recap

(KTEN) – After an exceptionally warm start to the new year, the first month of 2023 had a brutally cold end. Record warmth hit Texoma with temperatures in the 80s on January 10 and January 11, allowing Sherman, Texas to break the record high temp for those two consecutive days.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The winter weather has created a blood emergency in Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they are in urgent need of donations to get the blood supply back up. The OBI Ardmore Center will be open on Saturday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

As roads begin to thaw, dispatchers catch a break from busy week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The few degrees above freezing seemed to help clear most of the roads in Texoma on Thursday. “It’s better conditions than it was the last few days,” said Tony Rabito, a driver. “There’s a lot more people out right now.”. Texoma is...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

City Of Paris Sanitation Update

The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
PARIS, TX
inforney.com

Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday

This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Texoma restaurants try to stay open during winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many restaurants and businesses are closed. As the treacherous winter weather continues, some are running low on their food supply. As I drove down Texoma Parkway in Sherman today, I counted 11 closed restaurants. However, a few were...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Be aware of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are warning residents of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs due to the accumulation of ice. Police said if you come across any utility lines that are low or laying on the ground you should not attempt to move them yourself, instead contact the police department so that lines can be guarded.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

ODOT clears last road in Love County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray. ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30. “Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley....
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Winter storm has an impact at the pump

(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
DENISON, TX

