Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Southmayd Fire hosts pancake breakfast
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - The Southmayd Fire Department invites you to join them for a pancake day breakfast on Saturday. The event will be held at Southmayd Baptist Church at 8 a.m. One plate will cost $7, which will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a drink. All proceeds will benefit...
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
KXII.com
Cow tests positive for rabies in Cooke Co.
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday that a cow tested positive for rabies. In a press release, Sheriff Ray Sappington said the 10-year-old, unvaccinated cow became ill, and the owners believed it was choking or having other breathing issues. The owners, two...
KTEN.com
Texomans remember Sherman Riot of 1930
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Committee are teaming up to remember an event that took place almost 93 years ago. On May 9, 1930, George Hughes — who was Black — was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. He was later brought to the Grayson County Courthouse. That same day, a mob burned the courthouse to the ground.
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
KXII.com
Texoma small businesses recovering after closing for winter ice storms
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Empty chairs, tables, and parking lots have been the reality for small businesses as Texoma begins to thaw. They are beginning to open following the winter weather. Owner of Cackle & Oink BBQ, Aaron Vogel, says this time of the year is always slow and hard...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
KTEN.com
Ardmore businesses dealing with winter weather
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Businesses throughout Texoma are having to decide whether to keep their doors open during this winter weather. Shutting down can impact employees, owners, and service providers... even if they are only closed for a few days. “It’s hard, because just like one girl who works...
KTEN.com
Warm to start, cold to end… a January recap
(KTEN) – After an exceptionally warm start to the new year, the first month of 2023 had a brutally cold end. Record warmth hit Texoma with temperatures in the 80s on January 10 and January 11, allowing Sherman, Texas to break the record high temp for those two consecutive days.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The winter weather has created a blood emergency in Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they are in urgent need of donations to get the blood supply back up. The OBI Ardmore Center will be open on Saturday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
KXII.com
As roads begin to thaw, dispatchers catch a break from busy week
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The few degrees above freezing seemed to help clear most of the roads in Texoma on Thursday. “It’s better conditions than it was the last few days,” said Tony Rabito, a driver. “There’s a lot more people out right now.”. Texoma is...
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
easttexasradio.com
City Of Paris Sanitation Update
The landfill informed the city that it has reopened today, allowing our sanitation trucks to unload when needed. City crews will resume residential trash collection today, begin with the remainder of Tuesday’s regular trash route, and move through the Thursday route. We might not pick up some of the residential trash until Friday or Saturday. If your normal collection day is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we request that you have your trash by the curb ready to be picked up by our crews when they get to your location. Thanks again for your patience and understanding.
inforney.com
Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday
This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
KXII.com
Texoma restaurants try to stay open during winter weather
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many restaurants and businesses are closed. As the treacherous winter weather continues, some are running low on their food supply. As I drove down Texoma Parkway in Sherman today, I counted 11 closed restaurants. However, a few were...
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
KXII.com
Be aware of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are warning residents of low hanging utility lines and tree limbs due to the accumulation of ice. Police said if you come across any utility lines that are low or laying on the ground you should not attempt to move them yourself, instead contact the police department so that lines can be guarded.
KXII.com
ODOT clears last road in Love County
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After days of icy road conditions crews finally clearing the roads at Lake Murray. ODOT is finally being able to get to these roads after still cleaning up from the ice storm January 30. “Monday was a nightmare with traffic.” said ODOT Maintenance Superintendent Danny Henley....
KTEN.com
Winter storm has an impact at the pump
(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
Comments / 1