ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 3

apophis is coming 2029
3d ago

nothing will ever change in those communities. all "leaders" do is blame guns and a hundred other things for this behavior and culture which leads to violence and crime. listen to any rap song and you'll see the problem. if you're honest.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy