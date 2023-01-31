Read full article on original website
apophis is coming 2029
3d ago
nothing will ever change in those communities. all "leaders" do is blame guns and a hundred other things for this behavior and culture which leads to violence and crime. listen to any rap song and you'll see the problem. if you're honest.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting
Daryl Rice Jr. died Sunday after a shooting on North Liberty Street. He played baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs.
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
Former Guilford County Deputy arrested and charged with two counts of assault
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested Wednesday for two counts of assault that occurred when he was on duty. Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated the former deputy starting in mid-January. Winiarski was on the job when the assault occurred. Winiarski was released...
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
3 injured in wrong-way driver crash on I-40 W near Wendover Ave. and Patterson St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash in Greensboro Thursday, according to police. A wreck shut down a portion of I-40 west for several hours. I-40 was down to one lane between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street. Greensboro police said none of the injuries were...
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
TikTok star tow truck driver not guilty in 2019 motorcycle crash death
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tow truck driver was found not guilty after being charged with the death of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash in 2019. According to Highway Patrol, Patricia Willard, 70, was killed and her husband Jerry was critically injured on April 27, 2019 when their motorcycle hit a […]
One of the sculptors behind the Greensboro Four coffee cups dies at 89
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are eight bronze sculptures around Greensboro commemorating the historic sit-in movement. They are designed differently but all are shaped like coffee cups to symbolize when the four African American men were declined service as they tried to order coffee. Recently, one of the artists, Jay...
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
4 high school students survive Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
6 surviving victims expected to recover after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered a positive update about the six people who were injured but survived a shooting that killed one person at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the other six victims are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, […]
wfmynews2.com
Marathon gas station robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Marathon gas station on Randleman Road was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. A man with a gun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away. He...
Former Guilford County deputy bailiff charged with assaulting female while on duty, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Guilford County deputy bailiff has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, former Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested and served with the warrants. The charges are the result of an investigation […]
4 teens and 1 adult injured in Reidsville crash, 1 teen flown to hospital
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Five people were injured in a crash in Reidsville, including four teenagers Wednesday, according to police. Reidsville Police responded to the scene of a crash on Freeway Drive in front of Monterrey Mexican Grill at 1:30 p.m. Everyone involved in the crash is in the hospital.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Pfafftown man dies 2 months after 3-vehicle crash at Winston-Salem intersection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died about two months after a crash involving three vehicles in Winston-Salem, according to police. At about 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Road. Officers say a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Van failed to […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 3