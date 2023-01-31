ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 hurt, 1 seriously in Englewood apartment fire, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbFls_0kWjFdlO00

It was a bitterly cold Monday morning for Chicago firefighters as they worked to put out an apartment fire in the Englewood neighborhood.

The fire broke out on the first and second floors of the building near 74th and Emerald.

SEE ALSO | 2 members of clean-up crew charged with stealing $19K from unit after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire

Officials said a woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A man was also hurt and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

RELATED | 2 escape after fire breaks out on back side of South Austin building

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was found inside a crashed car on Chicago's West Side fatally shot Friday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle that struck a parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin. He was transported to Mount...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire reported at building on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A commercial building was reportedly on fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 4800 block of West Bloomingdale. SkyFOX was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect

CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen Land Rover slams into CPD squad car in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue. Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.No one was hurt. Police do not have anyone in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while standing on the street on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man is in serious condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 1900 block of West Garfield when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
124K+
Followers
18K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy