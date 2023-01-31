Read full article on original website
ComicBook
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Unites The Anime's Deadly Siblings
Spy x Family easily earned its place as one of the biggest new anime to hit the scene last year, introducing fans to the trio that is Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to keep their secrets safe from the world, as well as from one another. The trio wasn't the only ones who were hiding some big secrets, as the Twilight Princess's brother, Yuri, had to hide his profession as well as an interrogator for the state, with two cosplayers bringing back the deadly siblings.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2
Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.
Netflix Finally Shares First Look at Live Action Adaptation of ‘One Piece’
Netflix has shared a first look at their live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series, One Piece. The poster shows the lead character Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Iñaki Godoy, looking out at the sea as the sun sets. The teaser also reveals that the show will set sail (a.k.a. premiere) this year. The official Netflix Twitter account and the show’s Twitter account both shared the exciting news today, writing, “Adventure is on the horizon!” Netflix has not released much information about the upcoming pirate adventure, but we do know that the manga series creator Oda will serve as an executive producer....
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Hemsworth apologizes for a moment in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth has issued a bit of a cheeky apology to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein following Goldstein’s latest appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert. Hemsworth wanted to let Goldstein, who is now playing the Greek demigod Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he was sorry for any trouble experienced by his real-life family or his Olympian one.
ComicBook
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
ComicBook
New Junji Ito Headed To North America
Junji Ito is a busy man when it comes to anime adaptations that have recently arrived and are set to arrive. With Netflix releasing Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre earlier this year, Adult Swim is continuing production on the highly anticipated Uzumaki, which has yet to reveal a release date. On top of the animes, Ito continues to work on creepy manga stories following his decades-long career with a new anthology slated to arrive this year just in time for the spooky season.
Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video
Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
game-news24.com
Horror fans recognize that a Mind-Meltingly Clever Cult Classic is being celebrated
There are lots of really clever horror films that take the rug off the top of your chest and transform your ability to perceive the story during second or third viewing. Martin Scorseses Shutter Island instantly comes to mind, as well as the whole body of M. Night Shyamalans work, though he can easily be a bit disappointing. The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 is one of the biggest horror hits that jumped in our heads.
wegotthiscovered.com
A remarkably solid slasher sequel that brought a franchise back from the brink terrorizes the streaming charts
There’s barely a horror franchise in memory that hasn’t been blighted by the law of diminishing returns, but after an absence from our screens that edged closer and closer towards a decade, a lot of fans thought the goose of Child’s Play was well and truly cooked, until 2013’s Curse of Chucky brought the killer doll roaring back from the brink.
bleedingcool.com
Transformers Bumblebee Becomes a Human Girl with Kotobukiya
The World of Transformers is getting a makeover as Kotobukiya has unveiled their latest Bishoujo statue featuring Bumblebee. Kotobukiya is back with another delightful and unique entry to their popular Bishoujo statue series. Transformers are back, as Kotobukiya has teamed up with Takara Tomy and Hasbro once again for this special release. Bumblebee is back and is not only getting gender-swapped but becoming a human for this release. That is right; Bumblebee will now join Optimus Prime and Megatron in Bishoujo format in her brand new human form. Bee will have inspired details from her Autobot form, from color, logo, detail, and much more. This bot is ready to join the fight and do it in style with her new yellow hoodie, blaster, and display base featuring the Transformers Autobot logo. These human-form Transformers Bishoujo statues are indeed something one of a kind from Kotobukiya and will be an incredible piece for any fan. Pre-orders are live right here for $149.99, with Bumblebee hitting the battlefield in October 2023.
Indigenous Folklore Tells of the Raven Mocker Who Steals Time From the Dying
They devour the hearts of their victims without leaving a trace.
ComicBook
The Flash Confirms 3 Major Characters Returning for Final Season
The epic final season of The Flash just got bigger. This afternoon, The CW announced that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will all be returning for the final season of The Flash. That means appearances by Eddie Thawne, the Reverse-Flash, and XS, the daughter of Barry and Iris. Or...at least we assume it means that. With Dark Multiverse doppelganger The Red Death appearing as the season's villain, it's entirely possible these are alternate versions of the characters...with entirely new attitudes and agendas. At minimum, fans have speculated for years whether Eddie might be revived as a version of the villain Cobalt Blue.
