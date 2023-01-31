The World of Transformers is getting a makeover as Kotobukiya has unveiled their latest Bishoujo statue featuring Bumblebee. Kotobukiya is back with another delightful and unique entry to their popular Bishoujo statue series. Transformers are back, as Kotobukiya has teamed up with Takara Tomy and Hasbro once again for this special release. Bumblebee is back and is not only getting gender-swapped but becoming a human for this release. That is right; Bumblebee will now join Optimus Prime and Megatron in Bishoujo format in her brand new human form. Bee will have inspired details from her Autobot form, from color, logo, detail, and much more. This bot is ready to join the fight and do it in style with her new yellow hoodie, blaster, and display base featuring the Transformers Autobot logo. These human-form Transformers Bishoujo statues are indeed something one of a kind from Kotobukiya and will be an incredible piece for any fan. Pre-orders are live right here for $149.99, with Bumblebee hitting the battlefield in October 2023.

3 DAYS AGO