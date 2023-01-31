ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady to 49ers a ‘dream scenario’: Keyshawn Johnson

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Tom Brady going back to Cali would be a “dream scenario.”

That’s according to Keyshawn Johnson, who proposed the pairing on ESPN Radio Monday morning, in a segment that aired before it was announced that Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and is expected to miss about six months of time, but be ready for camp.

“Here’s my dream scenario for [49ers general manager] John Lynch and [coach] Kyle Shanahan. There’s a guy in South Florida who is 45 years old,” Johnson said, as covered by NBC Sports Bay Area . “[If I’m the 49ers’ front office], I’m going to have a conversation with him come free agency, and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you get to ride off into the sunset with essentially the same type of team that you had when you left New England and you went to Tampa [Bay].

“Tom Brady’s his name.” @keyshawn has a recommendation for the 49ers QB for next year. #KJM pic.twitter.com/BVzGaS8os4

— Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) January 30, 2023

“I want you to come play for me in [San Francisco], Tom. I’ve got a stout defense. I’ve got a running game. I’ve got one of the most dynamic players in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball in Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who is No. 2. We can upgrade one or two receiver positions. By the way, we’ve got one of the top tight ends in [George] Kittle.”

The Niners were ravaged by injuries at quarterback this season. First they lost Trey Lance, and later Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries. Then, in the NFC Championship game defeat to the Eagles , they lost Purdy to the elbow injury and his backup, Josh Johnson, to a concussion.

Keyshawn Johnson suggested that Tom Brady to the Niners would be a ‘dream scenario.’
Getty Images

Since becoming a starter in 2001, Brady sustained one injury that caused him to miss time — a torn ACL in 2008. He also missed four games in 2016 due to the Deflategate suspension. Other than that, he has never missed a start since supplanting Drew Bledsoe in New England.

One team Brady could have also made sense for was the Dolphins, who tried to land him before and were hit with tampering penalties. Brady was also recently seen checking out a school in Miami for his kids . However, Adam Schefter reported this weekend that Miami is committed to Tua Tagliavola for next season and are not involved in the Brady free agency sweepstakes .

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could use a healthy quarterback.
Getty Images

Brady grew up in the Bay Area; however, playing there would mean a lot of distance between himself and his kids, unless there were a scenario where ex-wife Gisele Bündchen would also be willing to relocate from Florida to California.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
