ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
ComicBook
New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions
Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.
ComicBook
Gears of War 6 Reportedly in the Works
Gears of War 6 is reportedly in the works. Gears of War 6 is one of the Xbox games fans have been waiting to hear about for a few years now, but it has yet to be officially mentioned by Xbox. Gears of War is one of the most prominent franchises Xbox has behind Halo, which had a new entry released just over a year ago. While Halo helped shepherd the original Xbox, Gears of War led that charge in the early days of Xbox 360. It was different from Halo, but could still scratch the itch of a well-rounded package with a fantastic co-op campaign and raw PVP multiplayer component. However, like Halo, the original team attached to Gears moved on to bigger and better things, leaving a new studio to come in and take on the series. It has had mixed results, but generally, it has been received fairly well. It has been four years since the last game and there's no official word on another game, but rumors suggest it's coming.
Almost a third of PS5 owners skipped the PS4 generation, Sony says
A fair chunk of PS5 owners might well be new to PlayStation
ComicBook
Pokemon Home Update Adds New Scarlet and Violet Feature
A new update has been added for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, adding new compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, this is not the update that will allow players to import and export Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Instead, this one allows users to look at their Ranked Battle results from the game, as long as they've linked Pokemon Home to their Nintendo account. Following the change, the Battle Data screen now features an image of Scarlet and Violet's Ceruledge and Armarouge battling Corviknight and Garchomp. Full patch notes from the App Store can be found below:
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
ComicBook
Steam Users Surprised With Unexpected Freebie
Steam users have been surprised with an unexpected freebie, unfortunately, this freebie is not a free game. While it's somewhat common for games to be made and given away for free on Steam, usually smaller games, it's not often separate non-game downloads are made free. To this end, all Steam users can currently download the original soundtrack for Chorus for free. This offer is available until February 7, and saves you $7.99. And that's it. There are no strings attached.
ComicBook
No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
The Verge
Sony’s PlayStation Plus greatest hits bundle for PS5 owners goes away in May
Sony will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection, which gave PS5 players who subscribed to PlayStation Plus access to more than a dozen classic PS4 titles, on May 9th, the company announced on Wednesday. The PlayStation Plus Collection was a great perk for PS5 owners who were Plus subscribers early in the console’s life, but now that perk will be going away.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching the Original Game's Worst Feature
Arguably the worst feature seen in the original version of Resident Evil 4 won't be making a prominent comeback in Capcom's upcoming remake. At this point, Resident Evil 4 is a little over a month from finally returning on modern platforms. And while Capcom has already shown off a fair amount of the game in action, fans of the original title have still been wondering just how many changes will be made in this remake. Luckily, based on new information that has now come about, we now know that one of the most divisive aspects of RE4 will be getting left in the past.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
Polygon
Sony testing Discord voice chat and much more for next PS5 system update
Sony has begun rolling out the next PS5 system software beta, and is testing a wide range of features to be added in the next system software update “in the coming months.”. The headline feature is the addition of integrated Discord voice chat, which among other things allows for...
ComicBook
Legend of Zelda LEGO Set Apparently Leaked Online
An official LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda has seemingly leaked online. The set apparently appeared in a paid marketing survey, alongside several other licensed sets currently in development. The set features the Great Deku Tree, which can be built in a style resembling its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Three Mini-figs will come with the set, including versions of Link based on both games, as well as a Zelda based on her BotW appearance. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending official confirmation!
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ Mode Gets Paywalled Content in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode is getting some new content in the upcoming season 2, but not all of it will be free for everyone. In 2020, Activision began experimenting with a free-to-play Call of Duty game to compliment its mainline releases. Free-to-play was the hot new thing and it also came at the perfect time for the company as it released Call of Duty: Warzone right at the start of the pandemic. As people were stuck inside, they were looking for things to play and latched on to a very well-made, free-to-play battle royale game in the Call of Duty universe. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the formula has drastically evolved and even added new modes such as an extraction shooter known as DMZ.
ComicBook
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift is Super Helpful for Terastallized Pokemon
A new Mystery Gift code has been released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The code LETSTERA will gift players with TM171, which can be used to teach a Pokemon the Tera Blast move. The code is good through March 31st, so players have a fairly long time to claim this one, should they please. Tera Blast is a Normal-type move, but if the Pokemon that knows it has been Terastallized, it automatically changes to the Pokemon's Tera type. For Pokemon that can't otherwise learn a good move that corresponds to their Tera type, Tera Blast is a really helpful TM!
ComicBook
Netflix Walks Back Password Sharing Rules After Subscriber Outcry
One of Netflix's most controversial updates might not end up happening. On Friday, a report from The Streamable indicated that Netflix has walked back the specifics of its upcoming measures to combat password sharing, removing the info from their official website as of Wednesday, February 1st. The info detailed new rules that would block devices used outside of the home of the primary Netflix user, unless they verify their access on a monthly basis. The proposal was met with nearly-universal disapproval from subscribers, many of whom outlined multiple living situations in which this new policy would not be feasible. According to a statement from a Netflix spokesperson, these new rules are only in place in certain countries, and any potential changes would be communicated to subscribers before they actually occur.
