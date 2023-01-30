BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify, Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon in Mattapan

Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
Police looking for public’s help to locate missing Bristol County juvenile
Police in Bristol County are looking for the public’s help to locate a teen that has gone missing. The Attleboro Police Department is seeking info on a juvenile that failed to return to a group home at which he resides. 16-year-old Nathan McCormick was last seen at approximately 9:00...
Hours after shots fired on Main Street, Worcester police arrest man with loaded gun
WORCESTER — An investigation prompted by a report of shots fired on Main Street Thursday morning near the Worcester District Courthouse led to the arrest of a Prentice Street man on gun charges. The suspect, arrested Thursday night, was in possession of a loaded, modified handgun. ...
‘We are all left bewildered’: DA meets with mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he sat on the floor of Tyler Lawrence’s bedroom with the 13-year-old’s mother and tried to come to terms with what would possess someone to shoot him dead as he walked down the street last weekend. “I was moved...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building
A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building. according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
Boston Police officers face additional charges connected to overtime fraud scheme
The defendants allegedly embezzled money by lying about overtime work at the department's evidence facility. Four Boston Police officers are facing new charges for their roles in an overtime fraud scandal that was first made public in 2020. The new charges were contained in a superseding indictment this week, and...
Boston police seek missing 12-year-old
The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Norwood prepares to honor slain 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as mother demands justice
“Everybody in this city should be outraged! And if you're not, what's wrong?" Family and friends of Tyler Lawrence will gather this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy, who was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning. A large turnout is expected at the memorial, to be held in the...
Shots fired on Main Street in Worcester; no reported injuries
WORCESTER - Police converged on Main Street near the Worcester Country Courthouse late Thursday morning after a report of shots fired. The area around the courthouse was blocked off. Investigators confirmed that shots were fired in the area but that no one appears to have been injured. Police were searching...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
Officers Arrest One Suspect after Recovering a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 7:20 PM, on Monday, January 30, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to the area of Quincy Street and Coleman Street for a call for a person with a gun. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as John Murrain, 22, of Dorchester, walking away...
I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store
BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.
Dorchester teens accused getting in knife fight at playground arraigned
An 18-year-old and 15-year-old from Dorchester were arraigned on Tuesday after officials charged them in connection with stabbings during a fight on Monday afternoon. Deionte Wall, 18, and an unnamed juvenile were each arraigned on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife in these instances, due to a bloody fight that broke out on the Roberts Playground park basketball court shortly after the end-of-day dismissal at TechBoston Academy on Monday. The sixth-through-12th-grade pilot school is located in the Dorchester neighborhood.
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Friday, February 3, 2023
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Thursday@ 10 AM through Friday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
