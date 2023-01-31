ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Abandoned car complaints lead to 101 vehicles being towed

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — Just over 100 vehicles were towed in Stockton after complaints from the community, Stockton Police said.

•Video Above: Car crashes into Rancho Cordova home

The complaints were prompted by cars left abandoned in neighborhoods and on the side of roads.

Stockton Police said 101 vehicles were towed, and that local tow companies helped during the vehicle abatement mission.

“A huge thanks to our local tow companies who participated.  We could not have done it without you,” police said.

Residents with concerns or complaints about issues in their neighborhood can seek help through Ask Stockton on the city’s website . According to the city, requests are addressed during business hours.

