Winter storm clean up is underway across East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Many East Texans are still without power across our area. Making many people either find a new place to stay or toughing it out with their fireplaces at home until the power comes on. Meanwhile Oncor is working nonstop to restore power and ensure everyone stays...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
Texas State Trooper Hit by Motorist, Seriously Injured While Working Crash
A Texas State Trooper was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a motorist while investigating a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Region, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Trooper Curtis Putz was investigating a crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County when he was hit by a vehicle.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
Who’s responsible for cleanup if your neighbor’s tree falls into your yard?
As this week's ice storm passes through Central Texas, with it comes downed trees and branches. But if a tree falls from your neighbor's yard into your own, who's responsible?
Hundreds of thousands of Texans still don’t have heat, and some Austin-area outages could last until Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas remained without power Thursday, as utility crews continue scrambling to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees. Statewide, more than 400,000 customers didn't have electricity Thursday morning. About 150,000 of those...
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
TX: WINTER WX- JEEP CLUB RESCUES DRIVERS IN NEED
A handful of Jeep drivers help pull vehicles and semi-trucks on icy roads. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
‘It’s very scary’: What to do about home medical equipment during power outages in Texas
Texans are bracing for potential power outages during this week's ice storm, but an outage poses a particularly dangerous threat for anyone relying on oxygen or other medically-necessary, electrically-powered equipment.
Governor Abbott says local power outages reported across the state are not related to the grid
The size of this ice storm is massive and has the full attention of everyone in Austin. Governor Greg Abbott says the ice storm is a big test for the state’s power grid which was nearly knocked offline in 2021.
Does auto insurance pay for damage caused by a fallen branch?
Ben Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Insurance said that if a branch or tree falls onto your car and damages it, you may be out of luck.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
Weather Temporarily Halts USPS Delivery
The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is temporarily halting operations in North Texas Post Offices until further notice. It made a move in what it called an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees. The USPS says it will update when normal operations would resume.
