Coral Springs, FL

Relay For Life Resumes Battle Against Cancer at Feb. 8 Kickoff

Gayle Morell joined Relay For Life in 2003 after her cousin was diagnosed with cancer. In 2012, she received her own diagnosis. This year, the Coral Springs resident and cancer survivor is the Event Lead for the February 8 Kickoff Party of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Parkland, Coral Springs, Margate, and Coconut Creek.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind

MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

“A Great Day at Oak Grove Park” Music Festival Coming February 18

The nonprofit organizations Miami Light Project (MLP) and Community Arts and Culture (CAC) have partnered with the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department (PROS) to present the inaugural “A Great Day at Oak Grove Park” music festival on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Oak Grove Park (690 NE 159th St, Miami, FL 33162), beginning at 1 p.m.
MIAMI, FL
305area.com

All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami

Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Announces Tentative Opening Date in Tamarac

The opening day for the brand-new Culver’s in Tamarac might be months away, but o the weight will be well worth it. Eric Pierce, the owner of Medalist Restaurant Group LLC., got the city approval for the special exception, zoning variance applications, and the site plan and plan on breaking ground on the 4,550 square feet fast-casual restaurant on April 1.
TAMARAC, FL
secretmiami.com

You Can Now Get Knaus Berry Farm Rolls Delivered Straight To Your Door

Everyone knows Knaus Berry Farm’s beloved cinnamon rolls are worth the hour-long waits. The Homestead farm has brought back their famous rolls for the winter and have recently teamed up with Goldbelly, a nationwide food shipping service, to provide their sweet treats to customers across the country. That’s right,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Commission: Steps Taken to Improve Emergency Response 5 Years After Parkland Shooting

This month marks five years since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In the years since, we have turned our pain into action, taking substantial steps to improve our emergency response and to support community initiatives. We have upgraded our 911 dispatch system, purchased state-of-the-art public safety equipment, and supported the families in their mission for safer schools.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

