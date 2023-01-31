Read full article on original website
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Free Concerts Return at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’s’ in Coral Springs
KRUSH Party Band live on stage at Tavolino Della Notte. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Krush Party Band playing Motown, disco, and R&B. All events...
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
Relay For Life Resumes Battle Against Cancer at Feb. 8 Kickoff
Gayle Morell joined Relay For Life in 2003 after her cousin was diagnosed with cancer. In 2012, she received her own diagnosis. This year, the Coral Springs resident and cancer survivor is the Event Lead for the February 8 Kickoff Party of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Parkland, Coral Springs, Margate, and Coconut Creek.
WSVN-TV
Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
communitynewspapers.com
“A Great Day at Oak Grove Park” Music Festival Coming February 18
The nonprofit organizations Miami Light Project (MLP) and Community Arts and Culture (CAC) have partnered with the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department (PROS) to present the inaugural “A Great Day at Oak Grove Park” music festival on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Oak Grove Park (690 NE 159th St, Miami, FL 33162), beginning at 1 p.m.
305area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Miami | Best Buffets in Miami
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
foodgressing.com
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20
As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
Artistic Achievers Rejoice: 2 Coral Springs Craft Guild Scholarships Up for Grabs
The Coral Springs Craft Guild is presenting two scholarships worth $500 each to deserving high school seniors in the Coral Springs or Parkland area. The scholarship, established over 40 years ago, has historically awarded over $65,000 to talented students who show exceptional skill in any artistic field. To be eligible,...
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Parkland Farmers’ Market Includes a Pet Expo With over 100 Vendors
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, February 5. This popular event is an excellent opportunity for residents to connect and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on our furry friends with the Pet Exo. Located at the Parkland...
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Announces Tentative Opening Date in Tamarac
The opening day for the brand-new Culver’s in Tamarac might be months away, but o the weight will be well worth it. Eric Pierce, the owner of Medalist Restaurant Group LLC., got the city approval for the special exception, zoning variance applications, and the site plan and plan on breaking ground on the 4,550 square feet fast-casual restaurant on April 1.
New Popeyes in Coral Springs Now Open for Delicious Fried Chicken & Biscuits
Coral Springs’ second Popeyes is now open for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. Located at 10721 W. Atlantic Boulevard, the new location occupies 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m....
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
secretmiami.com
You Can Now Get Knaus Berry Farm Rolls Delivered Straight To Your Door
Everyone knows Knaus Berry Farm’s beloved cinnamon rolls are worth the hour-long waits. The Homestead farm has brought back their famous rolls for the winter and have recently teamed up with Goldbelly, a nationwide food shipping service, to provide their sweet treats to customers across the country. That’s right,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade business owners invited to apply to the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program
Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez is inviting small business owners in District 12 to apply to the Mom-and-Pop Small Business Grant Program, beginning January 30 through Feb. 15, 2023. Applications may be obtained from the District 12 Office, 8345 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33126, starting Jan. 30, 2023, or on...
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Boca couple donates $5 million to improve FAU athletic facilities
Florida Atlantic University athletics has received a $5 million gift from Michael and Michelle Hagerty of Boca Raton that will result in a series of improvements, renovations and upgrades. The Hagerty Family Athletics Village will be designated by signs and other means of recognition of the couple’s generosity. “We...
Coral Springs Commission: Steps Taken to Improve Emergency Response 5 Years After Parkland Shooting
This month marks five years since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In the years since, we have turned our pain into action, taking substantial steps to improve our emergency response and to support community initiatives. We have upgraded our 911 dispatch system, purchased state-of-the-art public safety equipment, and supported the families in their mission for safer schools.
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami
The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world.
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson
Car enthusiasts, automotive industry experts, and fans of the Fast and Furious franchise all have something to get excited about this February. On February 27, FuelFest will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds for its second year, bringing over 600 cars to West Palm Beach for the daylong event.
Former Mayor Leads Tour to Preserve Florida’s Beauty at Sandy Ridge Sanctuary on Feb. 4
On the first Saturday of the month through April, Former Coral Springs Mayor Roy Gold starts his morning at the Sandy Ridge Sanctuary, leading groups of residents and guests on a nature tour around the 38-acre park that he had a hand in preserving in the 1990s. A safe haven...
