Small Kansas City shops hopeful with Chiefs headed to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy two weeks ahead as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, but they aren’t the only ones looking forward to a big day, local businesses are too.

“Talking about somebody that was on pins, needles and prayers last night” Tasha’s Tasties LLC Owner Natasha Martin said. “Oh, I was on it.”

It wasn’t the game that had Martin on edge, the future of her business was her focus.

“It hasn’t been steady,” Martin said.

Now that the Chiefs are Super Bowl bound Martin has renewed hope that it’ll also put local mom and pop businesses like hers on the map.

“With the Chiefs winning I think it’s going to be an opportunity for definitely small businesses to show case we have this we offer this, we offer that, we offer those things,” Martin said.

From cheesecakes to mini love cakes, that’s an idea of what she offers.

“A lot of people aren’t going to be able to go out of town to go down to Arizona to celebrate the super bowl,” Kaye’s Balloon Décor Owner Kay Noel said.

Noel is hoping people use her business for their local Super Bowl parties.

“I usually try to run specials here in the next week or so,” Noel said. “Seeing they won last night I’m going to be putting new specials up tonight.”

While Chiefs kingdom prepares for the big game in two weeks, local business owners are preparing for that call.

“If you’re not going to the Super Bowl, if you’re going in the house or you’re renting an event center for a watch party, why not have the balloons as a backdrop,” Noel said.

“We definitely don’t get the exposure,” Martin said. “A lot of times you have to put your best foot forward, your work in, money in, your time in.”

