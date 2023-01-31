ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville High School welcomes new clinic

By Arriana Williams
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRaoH_0kWjDq4100

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health clinic will open inside Danville High School tomorrow.

The school district partnered with Southern Illinois Healthcare to bring in the first-of-its-kind center. The new clinic will be open for all students who go to the school. Parents say the clinic will benefit everyone involved.

“I actually think it’s a great idea for it to be available in the high school because there are a lot of high school students that participate in sports and activities and things. And it’s good to have a clinic there at their fingertips, just in case,” said parent Corey Shurr.

The clinic will be able to treat earaches and provide covid testing, preventative care, and physicals. All students under the age of 18 will need a permission slip to use the clinic.

