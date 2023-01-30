Read full article on original website
Students Invited To Serve As Pages at Statehouse
ROCHESTER — State Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen, invites local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to Jordan, Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to serve as a page and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers.
IDOE Presents Key Findings Of Statewide Parent Survey
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education recently presented results from a statewide survey aimed at better understanding parents’ perceptions in order to continue improving K-12 education in the state of Indiana. The results show high levels of parent satisfaction with the quality of their child’s school and...
Education Bills Seeking To Overhaul School Curriculum Advance In Indiana Legislature
INDIANAPOLIS — Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of...
Indiana Hospitals Paint Bleak Financial Picture
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals, under fire from consumer groups and state lawmakers for their high prices, are fighting back, saying they are still dealing with “staggering” financial strain from the pandemic. Hospitals across the state experienced their most difficult financial year in 2022 since the beginning of...
Chambers’ 5E Focus On Innovative Entrepreneurs Leads To Record Year For Investment
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced the conclusion of a record-setting year for entrepreneurship in Indiana, fostering innovation and fueling small business and startup growth statewide. “Indiana’s business-friendly climate paired with our strong Hoosier work ethic make our state prime for entrepreneurial...
Northern Indiana Streams Stocked With Brown Trout
INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 inches to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
What About License Plate Readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.
