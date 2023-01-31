Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspects in Jan. east side store robberies
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the men who twice robbed a Family Dollar store on the city's east side last month. Officials said the suspects robbed the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road near East Outer Drive on Jan. 20 and Jan. 29. The first robbery happened at about noon and the second was at about 7:18 p.m.
HometownLife.com
Livonia council approves new car wash at former auto parts store
LIVONIA — A developer has the green light to tear down a vacant building on Farmington Road and build a car wash in its place. City council cast a unanimous vote Monday to approve plans from the Ohio-based Mannik & Smith Group to build a car wash at 20330 and 20340 Farmington Road, which includes the former Napa Auto Parts store building. Developers plan to tear down the existing structure and completely redevelop the site.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan rappers found dead in Highland Park apartment: What we know
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police positively identified the three bodies found in a Highland Park apartment complex as the three missing rappers. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were all headed to a planned performance at a club on Detroit’s east side, but that performance was canceled, and they were never seen or heard from again.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 3 bodies found in Highland Park as missing Michigan rappers
DETROIT – Police have identified the bodies of three men found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex as three missing Michigan rappers who were last seen last month. On Thursday, Feb. 2, investigators discovered three bodies in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in the area of...
MSP finds ‘multiple bodies’ in search for 3 missing rappers
Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” Thursday at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
fox2detroit.com
Fleeing Detroit suspect leads police to home where stolen Jeep and guns found
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confiscated multiple firearms, a suspect's cell phones and even found a stolen vehicle after arresting a suspect late Wednesday. The arrest happened after an attempted traffic stop in which the driver instead fled the scene. The first officer was in the area of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver flees cops through bridge toll booth, has 3 tires flattened, ends up in Port Huron snow bank
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stalking suspect fleeing from St. Clair County police sped through an empty toll booth, had three of his four tires flattened by stop sticks, and eventually crashed into a patrol vehicle and a Port Huron snow bank. Man flees stalking investigation scene. Deputies...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect who fired at house on west side
Police on Thursday said they are asking for help to identify a man who fired multiple shots at a house on Detroit's west side last month. No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, in the 8100 block of Lauder Street near Tireman and Hubbell avenues, officials said. However, a 14-year-old girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting.
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 bodies believed to belong to rappers in Highland Park can’t be identified due to poor conditions
DETROIT – Police are waiting on autopsy results to determine if the bodies of three men found Thursday in the basement of a Highland Park apartment complex belong to three missing rappers. UPDATE: Police identify 3 bodies found in Highland Park as missing Michigan rappers. Michigan State Police, who...
Community-owned grocery store coming soon, will support underserved areas of Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Neighborhood Grocery LLC, a community-owned grocery store concept that is set to open its first location on Detroit's eastside, will help support underserved areas of the city.According to the store's website, "For little as $50, Michiganders can become founding investors in Neighborhood Grocery. Investors will share company profits, receive product discounts, and voting power on some operational matters. Most of all, investors are helping fund advanced and inclusive developments that represent its communities."The store, owned by Raphael Wright, will open soon in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In an update on Facebook, Neighborhood Grocery says they are still crowdfunding to open and operate the store. To address the lack of groceries in Detroit prior to the store opening, Neighborhood Grocery has been delivering food boxes to residents in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. To learn more about Neighborhood Grocery, visit here.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond
The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Comments / 1