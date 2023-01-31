Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Power companies in Tennessee are monitoring the weather and bracing for potential outages from the potential ice storm.

Electric companies like Tennessee Valley Authority expect the ice storm to be localized, meaning it should only impact smaller power lines in neighborhoods, instead of entire towns or regions.

“We are preparing personnel and our equipment to respond quickly to any potential outages on TVA’s transmission system, as well as assisting any local power companies that need it,” Scott Brooks, a spokesperson for TVA said.

Counties around the Tennessee River, like Benton, Henry, and Decatur are in the Ice Storm Warning area that’s in effect Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Those counties could see a half-inch of ice and a wintry mix rolling in.

“It definitely increases the potential for downed trees, which can impact localized power lines, local power companies in particular. It could also pose a danger for downed power lines,” Brooks said.

TVA said it’s important for people to understand that this ice storm will not be like the rolling blackouts and extended power outages we went through over the Christmas holiday. That was due to an overwhelmed power grid, but this time around, it’s more of a concern over transmission issues for power lines and trees heavy with ice.

“We’re not expecting anywhere near the low temperatures or wind conditions that we had back in December that led to the extraordinary efforts that we and the local power companies had to take around just before Christmas,” Brooks said.

Those who lived here in 1994 might remember the ice storm that crippled Nashville. It was one of the biggest in Middle Tennessee’s history that caused residents to go days, some even weeks, without electricity or heat in the cold of February.

“It’s always a concern anytime we have unusual weather. In this case, we do watch for any ice accumulation. That’s certainly going to be what I think is the biggest concern for this particular storm,” Brooks said.

While ice storms like the one in 1994 don’t happen often, it’s a good reminder to stay prepared. TVA suggests being fully prepared for the possibility of being without power for days.

“We always advise people not to get near or certainly do not touch any downed power lines. Keep people away from those and contact your local power company if you see any power lines down. If you’re using a portable generator, make sure that it’s only used outside, in a well-ventilated area, and that it’s properly wired. That’s of course in case you expect to lose power and you have a portable generator,” Brooks said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.