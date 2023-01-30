Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Coaching Change
Since their season ended on Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys have overhauled their coaching staff. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin was one of the assistants who was relieved of his duties. Now, the Cowboys have reportedly found his replacement. Veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari will be taking ...
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot
Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on hot NFL debate that took over the internet during the playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made reference to a wild debate on Thursday that’s taken over the internet during the NFL playoffs. Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, was asked by a reporter about the significance of having two former Big 12 quarterbacks playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
Eagles: Jalen Hurts continues to make it impossible to root against him
No one had the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl when the season started, and not many had them in it at the halfway point. No one had Jalen Hurts as an MVP candidate before the season started, either. But, both of those have been wrong. This is a team,...
One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
Cowboys & TCU QB Max Duggan - Jerry Jones Mistake on Dak Backup?
Max Duggan of TCU "looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Cowboys boss Jerry Jones says. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”
Former NFL coach has powerful take on former Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL this week despite his torn ACL. Hooker obviously can’t participate in on-field activities, but he’s been able to meet with NFL front offices and media (injured players that can’t play in the game usually aren’t invited, but an exception was made for Hooker due to his impact on college football in 2022).
Vols QB Hendon Hooker clears up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker cleared up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. During Tennessee’s win against Kentucky on October 29, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
NFL teams will absolutely love former Vols OL Darnell Wright’s reasoning for playing in the Orange Bowl
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright is in Mobile, AL participating in the Senior Bowl this week. The former Vols standout is viewed by most draft analysts as either a late first-round pick or an early second-round selection. Wright is coming off a brilliant 2022 season in which he...
Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates
The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
Jerry Jones Turns a Lonely Eye to Eagles
The Cowboys owner will watch his nemesis play in its second Super Bowl in six seasons and third this century while readying to make a big investment in Dak Prescott
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson delivers serious message during fun interview
There aren’t many opponents that strike fear into the eyes of Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. However, there is one team that has gotten the best of Minnesota over the last three seasons. The Dallas Cowboys have been a thorn in the Vikings’ side lately. Dallas’ 40-3 win in...
Offensive players that Tennessee Vols are recruiting need to hear what Patrick Mahomes said this week
One of the ways the Tennessee Vols are negatively recruited against — on the offensive side of the ball — revolves around the idea that Josh Heupel’s system doesn’t prepare players for the NFL. We’ve seen some draft analysts suggest that former Vols standouts Hendon Hooker...
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
