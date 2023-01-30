ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Coaching Change

Since their season ended on Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys have overhauled their coaching staff. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin was one of the assistants who was relieved of his duties. Now, the Cowboys have reportedly found his replacement. Veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari will be taking ...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
atozsports.com

Former NFL coach has powerful take on former Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL this week despite his torn ACL. Hooker obviously can’t participate in on-field activities, but he’s been able to meet with NFL front offices and media (injured players that can’t play in the game usually aren’t invited, but an exception was made for Hooker due to his impact on college football in 2022).
MOBILE, AL
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates

The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy