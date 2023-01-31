CBP arrests US man wanted for sex crimes as he tries to cross from Mexico

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A man with an outstanding felony warrant for “repeated acts of sexual assault of a child” was arrested at the Ysleta border crossing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, according to the agency.

On Monday, Jan. 30, CBP officers encountered a 37-year-old man, who is described as a lawful permanent resident, arriving from Mexico in a vehicle.

The initial screening found that the man had a outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers secured the man and escorted him to a secondary inspection area where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active warrant out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The man is accused of sexual assault of a child under 16 year old.

“Homeland security is our primary mission but every time a CBP officer identifies and apprehends a wanted subject, that is a step in keeping our communities safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

The man was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition.

The arrest was one of 10 fugitive apprehensions recorded by CBP officers working at area ports over the last three days. Others were being sought for larceny, assault, DUI and other charges when encountered by CBP.

