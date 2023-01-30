Read full article on original website
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Miles Men's Basketball Fends Off Late Upset Bid
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Miles Golden Bears Baseball Wins Season Opener In Extras
Lawson State Cougars Men’s Basketball Rallies Back In Second Half To Defeat Shelton State Bucs
Montevallo Women's Basketball Head Coach Gary Van Atta Earns 700th Win With 90-46 Victory over Shorter
Miles Lady Bears Smothers Spring Hill
Snapshots & Scores From McAdory vs Hueytown - Tuesday, January 31, 2023 @ McAdory
Montevallo Falcons Baseball Opens 2023 in Walkoff Fashion, 2-1 Over Flagler
National Signing Day February 1st, 2023 For The Cutoff (Pictures Of Area Signings)
Bessemer Academy’s D.J. Coleman Wins State Championship
Congratulations to Bessemer Academy’s newest State Champion, D.J. Coleman! D.J.’s project, “The Catalase and Celsius” took first place in the AISA Senior Biological Science Division. Source : Bessemer Academy.
Snapshots & Scores From Bessemer City vs Wenonah - Monday, January 30, 2023 @ Bessemer City
