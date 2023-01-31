ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Mass shooting in Florida leaves 10 injured, police investigating

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Dylan Abad
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGdbQ_0kWjBfO000

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are investigating a shooting that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m.

Police said there are 10 victims, two with critical injuries and eight with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the face.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said the victims are all men between 20 and 35 years old.

As of this report, authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive for the shooting.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CclMy_0kWjBfO000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ji2BS_0kWjBfO000

Taylor said a dark-colored Nissan four-door pulled up to the scene and four male shooters started firing from both sides of the car.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” Taylor said. “I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

Taylor said the suspects may have been wearing masks.

Investigators said they found a “felony amount” of marijuana at the scene.

“We consider ourselves a small town … when stuff like this happens, it hits home,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the public should not be concerned for their safety. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators are looking for the dark-colored Nissan four-door. It has dark windows and a temporary tag. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under […]
TAMPA, FL
WREG

Where Tom Brady Ranks Among the Oldest Players in NFL History

The legendary Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback carries on a century-long legacy of football players competing into their mid-40s. Tom Brady has been the NFL’s resident geriatric for such a long time it seems difficult to remember he was ever young. Brady’s longevity, however, has long since ceased to be...
TAMPA, FL
WREG

WREG

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy