Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
The Triple Threat is here just in time for the Super BowlChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Sporting News
Donna Kelce has perfect response when asked if she's rooting for Eagles or Chiefs in 2023 Super Bowl
Donna Kelce is handling a difficult task with the utmost grace ahead of Super Bowl 57. Both of Kelce's sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, are playing on the NFL's biggest stage. They are the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl, and that makes Donna's job a bit difficult.
Sporting News
Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams
The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl represents something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities are taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar life a gentle breeze.
Sporting News
Robert Kraft wants one-day contract for retiring Tom Brady in New England: 'He always will be a Patriot'
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending one of the most decorated and long-running careers in the history of the game. If Robert Kraft has his way, though, Brady's NFL career will last one more day. The Patriots owner, appearing Thursday morning on CNN, said he wants the GOAT to sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a Patriot after representing the franchise for 20 years.
Sporting News
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Hawks vs. Suns
In late December, Devin Booker went down with a groin injury, sending the Suns into a tailspin losing nine of their next 11 games. For the total length of Booker's injury the Suns have gone 8-10, but have won their last two games in a row coming into this contest with the Hawks.
Sporting News
When is the 2023 NHL Stadium Series? Date, time, TV channel and more for outdoor game
While the NHL All-Star weekend is up next, the 2023 Stadium Series is right around the corner. The Hurricanes are less than a month away from hosting the Capitals in the second outdoor game of 2023. NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium is the home of this year's marquee event. The NHL...
Sporting News
Best Super Bowl 57 Bets: Expert predictions for Chiefs-Eagles spread, moneyline, over/under, MVP, props
The 2023 Super Bowl is finally upon us, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts leading a star-studded battle of No. 1 seeds. This should be a fantastic final game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with oddsmakers clearly viewing it as a close matchup. Considering this is our last chance to bet on NFL action for seven months, let's break down some of our favorite spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets for Super Bowl 57.
Sporting News
Super Bowl uniforms 2023: What jerseys will Chiefs, Eagles wear during Super Bowl 57?
Their Super Bowl Sunday best. The Chiefs and Eagles are set for a Super Bowl 57 matchup on Feb. 12, and the two teams with some of the most recognizable looks in the NFL are gearing up for a sexy jersey showdown, too. The Chiefs are doing something a little...
Sporting News
Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition
The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Sporting News
Tony Romo contract details: Why reported CBS 'intervention' with analyst may not mean much
I don't know about that one, Jim. Tony Romo's 2022 season in the booth mirrored that of some of his playing days: Solid, but underwhelming in playoff time. That sparked the bigwigs to get involved. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, CBS executives "staged something of an intervention"...
Sporting News
Why Geno Smith’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year season shouldn’t have been so surprising
Well, it turns out the Seahawks weren't so crazy for starting Geno Smith at quarterback after all. At the beginning of the season, many were confused as to why Seattle chose Smith as its successor to Russell Wilson. Smith hadn't been a full-time starter since his second NFL season in 2014; during that campaign, he led the Jets to a 3-10 record while completing just 59.7 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Sporting News
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
Sporting News
What time does the NHL Skills competition start? TV channel, live streams, events, participants for 2023 All-Star event
The first night of NHL All-Star action is set for tonight, as the All-Star Skills competition will kick off All-Star Weekend. There are seven different events that will take place in South Florida. Included in those games are three new ones this year that are making their debut, with two having specific ties to the region.
Sporting News
Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game
Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Sporting News
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pacers time, TV channel, live stream for 2023 Thursday NBA game
LeBron James is now within 100 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The pursuit continues when James and the Lakers travel to face the Pacers on Thursday. In his last outing, James scored 28 points in an overtime victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. It's worth noting that James was initially ruled as questionable on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness that has troubled him for some time.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter and more react to legendary QB leaving NFL behind 'for good'
Tom Brady is retiring — and he means it this time. Exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, the Buccaneers quarterback revealed in a video posted from his official Twitter account that he is calling it quits "for good." "I know the process was a pretty big deal...
Sporting News
What Tom Brady's retirement may mean for Greg Olsen, Fox NFL broadcast team
Greg Olsen is keeping Tom Brady's seat warm. If it's possible for a broadcaster to have a breakout season, Olsen, the Fox color analyst, demonstrated just that throughout 2022. The former NFL tight end has made watching playoff games more enjoyable for his insight and composure (which is more than what you can say for some other top-team analysts).
Sporting News
Derek Carr contract: Raiders QB unwilling to extend Feb. 15 deadline to facilitate trade
The Raiders have a hard deadline of Feb. 15 by which to agree to a Derek Carr trade or be forced to pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed salary. The team's long-term starting quarterback isn't willing to help Las Vegas change that. Carr was asked at the Pro Bowl whether...
Sporting News
VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder
Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.
