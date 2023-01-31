ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sporting News

Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams

The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sporting News

Robert Kraft wants one-day contract for retiring Tom Brady in New England: 'He always will be a Patriot'

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending one of the most decorated and long-running careers in the history of the game. If Robert Kraft has his way, though, Brady's NFL career will last one more day. The Patriots owner, appearing Thursday morning on CNN, said he wants the GOAT to sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a Patriot after representing the franchise for 20 years.
Sporting News

Best Super Bowl 57 Bets: Expert predictions for Chiefs-Eagles spread, moneyline, over/under, MVP, props

The 2023 Super Bowl is finally upon us, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts leading a star-studded battle of No. 1 seeds. This should be a fantastic final game between the Chiefs and Eagles, with oddsmakers clearly viewing it as a close matchup. Considering this is our last chance to bet on NFL action for seven months, let's break down some of our favorite spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets for Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Jimmy Clausen, water balloons thrill NFL fans in Pro Bowl skills competition

The Pro Bowl has had an image problem for a while. Fans got bored watching the next-best stars in the league play two-hand touch the week before or after the Super Bowl. The answer? Make the event the Pro Bowl Games. Instead of one big football game, the NFL transitioned...
Sporting News

Why Geno Smith’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year season shouldn’t have been so surprising

Well, it turns out the Seahawks weren't so crazy for starting Geno Smith at quarterback after all. At the beginning of the season, many were confused as to why Seattle chose Smith as its successor to Russell Wilson. Smith hadn't been a full-time starter since his second NFL season in 2014; during that campaign, he led the Jets to a 3-10 record while completing just 59.7 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Six Nations Fantasy Rugby 2023: Rules, tips on how to play official game

Six Nations season is well and truly upon us, and accordingly, the Six Nations Fantasy game is gearing up ahead of the tournament. It's set to be as competitive as ever — both on and off the pitch — and at The Sporting News we've got your guide for everything you need to know about how to play the game.
Sporting News

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pacers time, TV channel, live stream for 2023 Thursday NBA game

LeBron James is now within 100 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The pursuit continues when James and the Lakers travel to face the Pacers on Thursday. In his last outing, James scored 28 points in an overtime victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. It's worth noting that James was initially ruled as questionable on Tuesday due to left ankle soreness that has troubled him for some time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

What Tom Brady's retirement may mean for Greg Olsen, Fox NFL broadcast team

Greg Olsen is keeping Tom Brady's seat warm. If it's possible for a broadcaster to have a breakout season, Olsen, the Fox color analyst, demonstrated just that throughout 2022. The former NFL tight end has made watching playoff games more enjoyable for his insight and composure (which is more than what you can say for some other top-team analysts).
Sporting News

VFL 2023: Fixtures, start date, results, goalkickers, best players, ladder

Victorian Football League's 2023 season will commence in March and once again be the primary second-tier competition to the AFL. Despite having 'Victoria' in its name, the league also features teams from New South Wales and Queensland - with only the South Australian and West Australian AFL clubs not participating with 'reserves' teams.

