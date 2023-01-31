Storylines abound when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. In the 2023 Super Bowl, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will face his old team, as Reid led the Eagles for more than a decade and will become the fifth coach ever to face a former team in the Super Bowl. Elsewhere, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to meet in the Super Bowl on each side, with both players entering with at least six Pro Bowl appearances. In addition, the Chiefs and Eagles each boast 16-3 records as No. 1 seeds in the 2023 NFL playoffs, and this will be the eighth Super Bowl meeting between top seeds since 1990.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO