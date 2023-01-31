ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How much does it cost to go to the Super Bowl to see Chiefs vs Eagles?

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSrEl_0kWjBJA800

MISSION, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, which means Chiefs Kingdom wants to show up for the team in Glendale, Arizona.

However, the price tag to get there makes the living room couch in Kansas City also look pretty nice.

Right now, except for those die-hard, confident fans who knew the Chiefs would be in the Super Bowl and bought tickets far in advance, just know it’s going to be expensive.

All in, Chiefs fans are looking at paying about $15,000.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid credits crowd for help in AFC Championship win

“The toughest ticket is the game ticket by far,” said Brent Blake, president of Acendas Travel.

As of Monday, the cheapest seats inside State Farm Stadium are about $5,000.

Shifting gears, to take off from Kansas City International Airport, flights are pricey. Blake said getting to Glendale, Arizona, by plane could cost anywhere between $1,600-$2,800 roundtrip.

“If you’ll continue to look for them on a Wednesday and a Thursday, if you have that kind of flexibility, we have seen where the prices do come down,” Blake said.

“But then you’re taking a chance of, can you still get there on the flights that you want, (are) there hotels that you want and then back to the main issue, can you get a game ticket.”

“On Location” is the official hospitality partner with the NFL and the Chiefs. Brian Wilder said they’ve put together several packages to get fans to the big game.

What’s a jabroni? Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fires back at Cincinnati mayor

Two packages include airfare, three nights in a hotel, a ticket to the game and the pre-game party.

“It’s inclusive of food and beverage. We’ll have headline entertainment like Sheryl crow,” Wilder said.

Depending on the number of people in your party, that option starts at $9,000 and goes up to more than $15,000.

There are also offers that don’t include airfare if you’ve already booked your flight or are driving. Wilder said those packages start at just under $8,000.

But there is some good news out of KCI: Several airlines have added new flights to accommodate the demand.

Delta Airlines added four additional flights between KCI and Phoenix. Southwest Airlines added five flights. American Airlines added six, and United added three.

Kansas City sets opening date for new KCI Airport terminal

“Kansas City always represents,” Blake said.

Prior to Sunday’s win, Blake said they helped hundreds of people planning a trip to the Super Bowl.

“A lot of people were spending money hopes that they made it, and congratulations, they did,” Blake said.

As Blake mentioned, the biggest challenge will be the ticket to the game. But there’s always the option to go to Arizona, enjoy the fan experience that weekend and not go inside stadium.

“On Location” said those packages start at about $3,500.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy