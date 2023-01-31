FedEx to award small businesses more than $300,000

FedEx Corp. will award more than $300,000 in grants in services to 10 U.S.-based small businesses.

The Memphis-based company will open its 11th annual Small Business Grant Contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Businesses will have until Tuesday, Feb. 21, to apply.

“Since 2012, we’ve helped small business owners achieve their dreams by growing and expanding their ventures through our Grant Contest,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications with FedEx.

The 10 small businesses chosen by FedEx will win $30,000 and $1,000 in FedEx Office print credit.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applying business must be for-profit and based in the United States.

The applying business must have at least one employe and no more than 99.

The applying business must have been in operation selling a product or service for six months or more as of Jan. 31, 2023.

The applying business must have a shipping and printing need.

To enter, participants can visit this link, where they will be asked to enter their business information, including a FedEx shipping account number.

Applicants will be required to write a short profile about their business and upload up to four photos of their business or product, including a logo.

While not required, participants will also have the option of submitting a short “elevator pitch” video to supplement their entry.

The top 100 finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 12. Following an additional judging period, the ten winners will be revealed on Thursday, May 11.

“FedEx will soon celebrate 50 years of connecting people and possibilities with small businesses serving as a crucial part of our success,” Roberston said. “We can’t wait to see who wins this year and what the future holds for these incredible entrepreneurs.”

In 2022, the contest attracted nearly 18,000 entrants from across the U.S. Over the past ten years, more than 68,000 businesses have applied. Throughout its 10-year span, a total of more than $1.6 million in cash and prizes has been distributed to more than 111 businesses.