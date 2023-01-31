ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas guest wins $135,000 jackpot at Boulder Station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky guest took home $135,000 after winning big at a local casino. A Las Vegas guest won the jackpot at Boulder Station on Saturday, January 28. The local won after hitting a 7-card straight flush at Pai Gow Poker. The Pai Gow progressive was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Caesars releases prop menu for Super Bowl LVII with 2,000-plus wagers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Sportsbook has released its much-anticipated prop betting menu for Super Bowl LVII. A spokesperson says there will be more than 2,000 unique ways to bet the big game, including same-game parlays on the app and real-time wagering. "The Super Bowl is the perfect all-in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts location in Summerlin to open in February

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts will continue to expand its footprint in Southern Nevada. A spokesman for the doughnut chain confirmed that a new location will open in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 16. Located at 10267 W. Charleston Blvd. near Hualapai Way, the Summerlin shop will share a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race

The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County. The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump. The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty,...
NYE COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

