news3lv.com
Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
Fox5 KVVU
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas guest wins $135,000 jackpot at Boulder Station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky guest took home $135,000 after winning big at a local casino. A Las Vegas guest won the jackpot at Boulder Station on Saturday, January 28. The local won after hitting a 7-card straight flush at Pai Gow Poker. The Pai Gow progressive was...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
news3lv.com
Caesars releases prop menu for Super Bowl LVII with 2,000-plus wagers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Sportsbook has released its much-anticipated prop betting menu for Super Bowl LVII. A spokesperson says there will be more than 2,000 unique ways to bet the big game, including same-game parlays on the app and real-time wagering. "The Super Bowl is the perfect all-in...
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts location in Summerlin to open in February
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts will continue to expand its footprint in Southern Nevada. A spokesman for the doughnut chain confirmed that a new location will open in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 16. Located at 10267 W. Charleston Blvd. near Hualapai Way, the Summerlin shop will share a...
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
news3lv.com
Boyd Gaming strikes partnership to become Las Vegas Raiders' official local casinos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders have forged a new partnership. The two organizations announced that Boyd's 10 Las Vegas properties will be the official local casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. The new partnership means Boyd Gaming will get prominent signage and...
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
news3lv.com
First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
news3lv.com
Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Beyonce at Allegiant Stadium, Cirque show anniversaries
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Global superstar Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas this year. Seats are sure to be a hot ticket, and Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to share all of the details. He also chats about three Cirque du Soleil shows celebrating anniversaries, Kevin Hart returning...
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
Fox5 KVVU
Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local added some extra money to his pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip property over the weekend. According to the Rampart Casino, the local, identified only as Ashur, turned a $7.50 bet into $17,823.
Report: Las Vegas hotel owners met with A's brass John Fisher, Dave Kaval
A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval reportedly visited Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with some power players about a potential new ballpark on The Strip.
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
pvtimes.com
Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race
The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County. The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump. The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty,...
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
