Waco, TX

LJ Cryer named Big 12 Player of the Week

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iH54d_0kWjADtz00

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — On Monday, Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer was named the Big 12 Conference’s Player of the Week.

Over the two game stretch last week, Cryer averaged 21 points per game as Baylor beat both Kansas and Arkansas.

This season, the junior from Katy, TX is third on Baylor in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting over 55% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Cryer and the Bears will next be in action when they take on Texas on Monday night at 8:00 pm.

