Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day

The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day

Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation

Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Breaking Down the Four USFL Hub Stadiums

Last week the USFL finalized the landscape up their upcoming season when they officially named Canton, OH and Detroit, MI as the final two hub cities. This is contrast to season 1, where the league hosted the full season in Birmingham, AL. With the strategic expansion in place, we wanted...
What TV channel is Ohio vs Eastern Michigan men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/31/2023)

Star forward Emoni Bates (20.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-16, 2-6) welcome the Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 3-5) and Dwight Wilson III (15.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg) for a Mid-American Conference men’s college basketball clash scheduled to tip off on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
