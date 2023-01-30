Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football Makes Surprising Recruiting Announcement
As it stands right now on National Signing Day, Ohio State football has the nation's No. 5 recruiting class for 2023. The Buckeyes were able to attract plenty of top-tier talent, but how they go about doing so in the future might change, according to assistant athletic director of player ...
elisportsnetwork.com
Alabama, Georgia & Ohio State sign top players on 2023 National Signing Day | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Recruiting Announcement
There's no question that NIL deals are impacting college football. Some recruitments are primarily dictated by how much money players can earn off the field. Mark Pantoni, the assistant athletic director of player personnel at Ohio State, commented on the current state of recruiting ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice
All 10 of Ohio State’s full-time assistant coaches met with the media on Wednesday. So did director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and new graduate assistant James Laurinaitis. As each of the coaches spoke publicly for the first time this offseason, we got plenty of insight into where they’re...
Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day
The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
Michigan Flips Versatile Defensive Lineman Away From Stanford
Another targeted prospect, another flip, commitment and signing for Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Buckeyes Target Jeremiah Smith Leaving No Doubt as No. 1 WR Recruit
2024 Ohio State wide receiver commitment putting on a show early in 2023
Transfer Portal Target Commits To Rival
Michigan has been killing it on the transfer portal this offseason but just missed on a key target that would've really shored up the defense next fall.
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation
Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
usflnewsroom.com
Breaking Down the Four USFL Hub Stadiums
Last week the USFL finalized the landscape up their upcoming season when they officially named Canton, OH and Detroit, MI as the final two hub cities. This is contrast to season 1, where the league hosted the full season in Birmingham, AL. With the strategic expansion in place, we wanted...
What TV channel is Ohio vs Eastern Michigan men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/31/2023)
Star forward Emoni Bates (20.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-16, 2-6) welcome the Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 3-5) and Dwight Wilson III (15.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg) for a Mid-American Conference men’s college basketball clash scheduled to tip off on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
MLive.com
Chelsea standout Jason Skoczylas headed north for college football career
CHELSEA – Jason Skoczylas is taking his football talents to Canada. The standout Chelsea defensive back announced Monday his decision to commit to play college football for the University of Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, vis his Twitter account.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.
