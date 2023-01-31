Read full article on original website
Related
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
Washington Examiner
Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly
A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
Jalopnik
Some California Lawmakers and Unions Want to Ban Autonomous Trucking
California labor organizers and some members of the state’s legislature are pushing back over a proposal to reverse a ban on autonomous heavy-duty trucks on public roads. According to Automotive News, the California Labor Federation and a number of Teamsters unions held a rally in the state’s capital this week regarding a proposed bill that would require a trained safety driver to be in a truck’s cab during any testing or operations of an autonomous vehicle that weighed over 10,000 pounds. Teamsters and lawmakers alike cited safety as a concern for keeping folks behind the wheel of these rigs.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
KMPH.com
Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA
The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where she said, "Governor...
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
Lassen County News
California recruiting more than 3,000 students for College Corps
Today, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor announced applications are now open for next year’s #CaliforniansForAll College Corps. More than 3,000 students will be selected from partner campuses to participate during the 2023-2024 academic year. College Corps is a statewide, paid service...
KCRA.com
California lawmakers to consider stricter regulations against people prohibited from owning guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers held an oversight hearing on Tuesday to figure out how to improve the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System, also known as APPS, which is a program that is supposed to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. The program...
About the new ID for undocumented immigrants in California
To protect millions of undocumented immigrants living in the territory and offer them better opportunities, California passed a series of bills. The importance of these bills lies in the context in which they take effect, in the midst of constant attacks on immigrant communities.
contracosta.news
Bill Would Require California Gun Owners to Have Insurance
State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, announced new legislation, SB 8, that would require California gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, the bill would make California the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
lavistamchs.com
California pedestrians no longer receive jaywalking citations
The Freedom to Walk Act has legalized jaywalking in California beginning Jan. 1 due to the racial inequity of jaywalking citations. Citizens of California are only now permitted to jaywalk “within reason.” The act, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newson on Sept. 30, removes the $250 fine issued to those who cross the street outside of designated crosswalks. However, if jaywalkers place themselves in a dangerous situation, like crossing a busy street, they are subject to citations and may be issued a fine.
Jerry Garcia marijuana brand pulls out of California amid thriving black market, high taxes
The legal cannabis brand launched by the late Grateful Dead star Jerry Garcia has ceased operations in California amid a thriving black market and difficult business climate.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 2/1: CA fires back with its own Colorado River plan; Report details toll of ag, oil and gas sectors on CA water crisis; Geneticists light up debate on salmon conservation; CA unveils plan to eliminate high-risk pesticides by 2050; and more …
WEBINAR: Leveraging Capital Markets to Accelerate Lead Service Line Replacements from 10am to 11am. The new $15 billion in federal funding for lead service line replacements, as vital and historic as it is, is dwarfed by the estimated $47 billion need to address this public health crisis, one that affects primarily the most vulnerable and needy among us, often people of color. It is possible for local water leaders to close this funding gap. WaterNow Alliance and Environmental Policy Innovation Center will host a 1-hour virtual webinar for utility and community leaders nationwide on how they can access capital markets to maximize access to federal funding and accelerate the rate of lead line replacements on private property. For more information and to register, click here.
SFGate
Calmatters: Thieves Drain Millions Off Calfresh And Calworks Recipients’ Cards, Families Wait And Taxpayers Pay
The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
California: natural gas payment assistance eligibility, amounts and beneficiaries
With the news of California's natural gas bill increase, learn about the requirements, amounts and people who can receive the available payment assistance. According to a statement shared by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), residential natural gas energy bills will be 32% higher from November through March 2023, compared to the same period last year. This is also warned by several utility providers in this territory.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
SFist
New Proposed Bill Would Require CA Gun Owners to Carry Liability Insurance
California could become the first state in the nation to require gun owners to carry liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of the firearms they own, under a new bill just introduced in the state Senate. It has been a rough January for gun violence, and not just in...
Comments / 1